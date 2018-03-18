WWE News: John Cena & Nikki Bella Show MSG Match Highlights, Behind The Scenes Footage Video

The popular WWE superstars released a new video showing off Friday's match in NYC.

Last night at Madison Square Garden, WWE fans were treated to another match featuring John Cena and Nikki Bella teaming up. The future husband and wife took on the newer team of Elias and Sonya Deville. It was the first time back in the ring for Nikki Bella since January’s Royal Rumble PPV, and the first time she teamed with her fiance since last year’s WrestleMania 33. The couple recently posted a highlights video with behind the scenes and exclusive match footage for fans to check out.

The special video was posted on The Bella Twins’ YouTube channel and gave a look at exclusive footage from last night’s event. The video (below) featured Nikki Bella and John Cena backstage as they prepared for their match, discussing possible names for their tag team. Among the suggestions that Nikki tossed out to Cena were “Hustle, Loyalty, Fearless,” “Team Nina,” and finally, “You Can’t See Us.” Cena approved of the final choice and the two got ready to head out to the area.

John Cena was shown making his big entrance first, followed by Nikki who received screams from the Madison Square Garden crowd for her return to action. She had not appeared on WWE programming since surviving to be the second-to-last participant in the 2018 women’s Royal Rumble match.

WWE’s Nikki Bella and John Cena teamed up for a ‘Wrestlemania 33’ tag team match last year. WWE

From there, other footage showed the duo competing in the ring. Nikki cheered on Cena as he fought with Elias in the ring. Several times, Sonya Deville rushed over to knock Nikki off the apron. On another attempt, Nikki blocked the punch and hit back. An accidental strike by Deville on her partner Elias would later allow Cena to make a hot tag.

Bella came into the ring to take down Deville multiple times, before getting a pinfall. However, Elias would yank her leg to break it up. That led to an in-ring confrontation where Nikki slapped the WWE Raw superstar in the face. Moments later, Cena and Nikki performed the “Five Knuckle Shuffle” on their opponents before hitting Attitude Adjustment finishers for the win.

After the win, the couple celebrated with Nikki jumping onto Cena to embrace him. They would head up the ramp hugging and slapping hands with fans before going backstage. From there, the couple evaluated their matchup. Cena noted, “I didn’t do so well. I needed a hero and Nicole was my hero.” Cena also jokingly called it, “simply the greatest performance in WWE history.” He refused to tell the ending of the match but was later informed by Nikki that there were cameras filming it.

To celebrate their big victory, Nikki announced that the duo would head out for a “date night” next. Cena joked again saying “and you guys can come along” before saying, “No.” Next up, at least one half of the couple is booked for a possible WrestleMania 34 match as John Cena is expected to be there. Meanwhile, some fans believe that there’s the possibility Nikki and her sister Brie could participate in the big women’s battle royal match at the pay-per-view next month.