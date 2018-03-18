MLB Trade Rumors: NY Mets Could Trade Rafael Montero Before MLB Season Begins, Per ‘North Jersey Record’

The New York Mets are mentioned again as making a move this offseason.

There have been several recent MLB trade rumors involving the New York Mets possibly making a deal ahead of the 2018 season. The latest speculation is that the team may try to make a trade involving their pitcher, Rafael Montero. This comes just several days after rumors surfaced involving one of their outfielders possibly being on the move. Here’s the latest about Rafael Montero’s situation as the Mets prepare for opening day.

On Saturday, North Jersey Record‘s Matt Ehalt relayed the news of the potential for a Mets trade. His report indicates that New York is trying to get its roster set up for the regular season and right now Montero “is not a lock” to be a part of that plan. That could mean a trade, although one source said a deal wasn’t close for the Mets at the moment. A disappointing 8.31 ERA during his spring training games has made a stronger case for moving the 27-year-old.

A source says despite the poor showing, there is some interest in the Mets’ pitcher. The right-hander came into the league for the New York Mets back in 2014. During his first three seasons, he was involved in just six decisions. This past season, he went 5-11 with a 5.52 ERA and 114 strikeouts.

The Mets’ Rafael Montero could be traded ahead of this season according to ‘New Jersey Record.’ Derik Hamilton / AP Images

Earlier this week, John Sheridan of MetsMerized Online discussed why the Mets may have held onto Montero while parting with other talented pitchers. Sheridan suggested that the Mets staff may still see potential in him and due to having so much invested in the 27-year-old, the team is giving him the chance.

He also notes that Montero ranked in the top 20 pitchers last year in terms of “surrendering the lowest rate of hard-hit balls.” That particular statistic may have given a glimpse of hope to the Mets’ coaches. Even with these trade rumors are out there, there’s also the possibility that Montero once again will be part of the Opening Day roster for the New York Mets. There had been speculation that the team might trade one outfielder ahead of the season too, so stay tuned.

Opening day for the 2018 MLB season is set for Thursday, March 29. The New York Mets’ first regular season game will be against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Noah Syndergaard scheduled to start for the Mets.