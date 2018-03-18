Feeling lucky? Check the results of Saturday's Powerball lottery drawing and find out if you're an instant multi-millionaire.

Did anyone win the $455 Powerball jackpot on Saturday, March 17? You’ll have the luck of the Irish, and then some, if you match all six numbers drawn on St. Patrick’s Day.

According to Reuters, there hasn’t been a jackpot winner since January 6 when a single ticket holder in New Hampshire won $559.7 million. If no one matches the six numbers drawn on tonight, the jackpot will rise to almost $500 million for the next drawing on Wednesday, March 21.

The Powerball numbers are drawn at 10:59 p.m. ET. Scroll down to find out how to watch the drawing live online, on your mobile device, or on TV. If you miss the drawing, this post will be updated (below) with the winning numbers immediately after the lucky combination is announced.

According to the official Powerball website, the drawing is broadcast on many local TV stations. If you prefer to watch the drawing online, WRAL live streams the drawing at 10:59 p.m. ET.

On the go? You can watch the drawing live on your mobile device for free using the LotteryHub app for the iPhone or Android smartphones. The app also has a list of the winning numbers from previous drawings, as well as the numbers from other lottery games including Mega Millions and state numbers games.

Update: The Powerball numbers for March 17 are 22, 57, 59, 60, 66, PB 7.

If you don’t win the grand prize, don’t throw your ticket away — there are eight ways to win a non-jackpot prize worth between $4 and $1 million.

Here are the number combinations for the non-jackpot prizes.

Match all five white balls – $1,000,000

Match 4 white balls and the red Powerball — $10,000

Match 4 white balls — $100

Match 3 white balls and the red Powerball — $100

Match 3 white balls — $7

Match 2 white balls and the red Powerball — $7

Match 1 white ball and the red Powerball — $4

Match just the Powerball — $4

Scott Olson / Getty Images

Whether you win the Powerball jackpot or a non-jackpot prize, it’s important to sign your ticket and keep it in a safe place before you cash it in. According to Forbes, if there is no signature on the back of the ticket, anyone who takes possession of the ticket can sign it and claim the prize with a photo ID.

Powerball tickets are $2 each and are currently sold in 44 states; Washington, D.C.; Puerto Rico; and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are held on Wednesday and Saturday nights at 10:59 p.m. ET.