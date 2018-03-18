Prince Harry Rejects Prenup, Following In The Footsteps Of Princes William And Charles, Reports ‘Daily Mail’

Both are worth millions, but Harry is worth significantly more than his bride-to-be Meghan Markle.

There will be no prenup signed between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and that is all there is to it, as far as Prince Harry is concerned. Much like his older brother William, Harry has his mind set on marrying for life.

According to Fox News, while both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are millionaires on their own, Prince Harry’s net worth towers over what Meghan Markle holds for assets. Meghan’s reported fortune after her role on Suits is about $7 million, while Harry’s is much more than that.

Princess Diana left her fortune to her two sons, which gave Harry about $18 million, and when you add that to the $36 million in assets he reportedly has, he is sitting on a nice nest egg. According to Fox News, Harry, who sits with an estimated $54 million fortune, is “determined that his marriage will last and won’t need a safeguard.”

The Daily Mail reports that a friend of Harry’s is saying “there was never any question in Harry’s mind that he would sign a prenup.” This report of Harry refusing to sign a prenup comes on the heels of rumors that courtiers have urged Harry to safeguard his fortune.

This is Meghan Markle’s second marriage. She divorced American film producer Trevor Engelson, who was her first husband after the two had been married just two years. Divorces do happen — even Princess Diana found herself in the situation of a divorce — so the royal family is not immune to this.

Prenups are not legally binding in a court of law in the U.K. but according to the Daily Mail, they are taken into consideration more and more these days when presented in a divorce case. Princess Diana didn’t have a prenup agreement and she had to fight hard to win a divorce agreement, which got her $17 million from Charles. She was also awarded $400,000 a year in her divorce.

Then there was Fergie, the Duchess of York, who married Prince Andrew. The couple went on to have two children together before divorcing in 1996. She is the mother of Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice. She received a reported 15,000 pounds a year, which is the equivalent of about $21,000 American money. This is not much money, but officials later said she did receive a lump sum settlement for $3 million as well as her yearly stipend.