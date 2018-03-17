Behati Prinsloo Shows Off Post-Baby Figure As Adam Levine Takes Daughter On Coffee Date

Behati Prinsloo shows her slim silhouette on Instagram as her husband shows off his daughter during a coffee run.

Behati Prinsloo was pregnant just a month ago, but there seem to be no baby traces on her body. In fact, even with the arrival of her second baby daughter, life seems to be back to normal for the model and her husband, Adam Levine, who emerged this week in sunny Los Angeles with the eldest, Dusty Rose Levine, in his arms. Despite their busy schedules, it looks like juggling two children is a no-brainer for Behati and Adam.

While some women gain a lot of weight during their pregnancy, the 28-year-old actress is definitely not one of them. Just a few weeks after giving birth to her second baby, she marveled her fans by showing off her slim body in a swimsuit on Instagram.

“The Victoria’s Secret Angel, 28, showed off her post-baby body in a black and white one-piece for a selfie video on her Instagram Story Thursday,” People Magazine reports. “Prinsloo posed in her bathroom, turning to show off the one piece and her physique from the front and side.”

She also captured that moment for her Instagram feed to make sure that fans that did not get to catch the short-lived story caught her looking great.

@natashapoly ???????? @solidandstriped A post shared by Behati Prinsloo Levine (@behatiprinsloo) on Mar 2, 2018 at 12:09pm PST

“You just had two babies,” one fan commented. “How do you look so gorgeous?”

A week later, she posted another picture of herself, this time in skinny jeans and from behind, to show how she managed to retain her slim silhouette.

☠️☠️ #bonesbrigade A post shared by Behati Prinsloo Levine (@behatiprinsloo) on Mar 14, 2018 at 4:37pm PDT

Now that they have some experience as parents, Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo seem to have the baby care routine down pat. The 38-year-old singer was spotted grabbing some coffee with his toddler in arms, showing that he can make room for his daughter seamlessly into his everyday life.

“The singer was spotted making a Starbucks run in Beverly Hills Wednesday with daughter Dusty Rose protectively in his arms,” reports Daily Mail. “She is often seen along for the ride on the star’s coffee outings. The doting dad dressed for comfort wearing a Run DMC shirt and black sweatpants with Vans.”

Their second daughter’s name is Gio Grace Levine, following the tradition from Dusty Rose of giving two short and sweet names. They welcomed her on February 15, 2018, a day after Valentine’s Day.