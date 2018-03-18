Serena Williams And Husband Alexis Ohanian Work Hard To Turn Baby Daughter Into Instagram Sensatioo

Serena Williams makes sure that her daughter is ahead of the social media game.

Serena Williams has been a huge Instagram user, even before she met Alexis Ohanian and had her first baby. Now that she is a mother, she has taken her social media game to the next level with her baby daughter. Serena and her husband, who founded Reddit, launched an Instagram account for baby Olympia, and have been steadily growing her online presence and following since last September.

The 36-year-old tennis player gave birth to Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr. on September 1, 2017. Since then, she got married, went on her honeymoon, and took her collaborations with brands like the Lincoln Motor Company, Tempurpedic, and SurveyMonkey to the next level. She has also tried to make a comeback on the tennis court, but it has been a little challenging to recover fully from giving birth.

Despite the fact that she is busy juggling motherhood and a professional tennis career, Serena has made time to try to turn her baby into an Instagram sensation. Olympia’s Instagram account is updated by her parents at least once every 10 days, and each picture has the right dose of humor and cuteness.

One of the most recent pictures on her account shows her imitating an internet sensation, Salt Bae.

Salt bae with daddy A post shared by Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr. (@olympiaohanian) on Mar 11, 2018 at 9:27am PDT

Check out the resemblance.

Serena and Alexis work hard to make sure that each post is fresh and unique. One of the ways they do this is by dressing her in outfits that make adults smile.

Right now, Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr. has almost 300,000 followers.

Baby Olympia appears not just on her account, but also on her mother and father’s feed. As Serena was busy playing at Indian Wells 2018, Alexis took charge of the childcare and used it as an opportunity to bond with his daughter.

They recently celebrated Olympia turning 6-months-old.

Despite the fact that on Instagram, Serena’s life is full of product placements, cute baby pictures, and fun activities with her husband, she has been struggling professionally. She just lost to her older sister, Venus Williams, in the round of 32 at Indian Wells. Before that, Serena opted to not compete at the 2018 Australian Open, saying that she wants to be at her best before she returns to the court.

“My coach and team always said ‘only go to tournaments when you are prepared to go all the way.’ I can compete – but I don’t want to just compete,” she said, according to USA Today. “I want to do far better than that and to do so, I will need a little more time. With that being said, and even though I am disappointed about it, I’ve decided not to compete in the Australian Open this year.”

Serena Williams’ next court appearance has not been announced yet.