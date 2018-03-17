Watch Cavs Vs. Bulls 2018 Online: Live Streaming, TV Start Time, Channels, & Odds

LeBron James and Cleveland continue their road trip with a visit to Chicago.

LeBron James will be in Chicago as the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Chicago Bulls game is live streaming online and on television Saturday night. Unfortunately for the Cavs, they’ll be without several key players for the matchup. The Chicago Bulls also have numerous injury concerns to worry about, despite decent play over their last five games. Here’s the latest matchup preview with the point spread, points total, start time, TV channels, and how to watch the Cavs vs. Bulls live streaming online.

As mentioned, the Cleveland Cavaliers (39-29) will be shorthanded. Not only is Kevin Love still out of action, but tonight’s game will see Kyle Korver absent as well. The NBA.com website reported that Korver will miss the game due to a “family matter.” In addition, Rodney Hood, Larry Nance Jr., Tristan Thompson, and Cedi Osman will all be sidelined with injuries. That leaves a lot up to “King James” as his team tries to bounce back from their recent 113-105 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers.

On the other side, the Chicago Bulls are coming off a one-point win over the Memphis Grizzlies. Unlikely hero Antonio Blakeney helped hit two free throws with under two seconds left to secure the victory. Zach LaVine led the way with 20 points, while Bobby Portis added 17 for the winning side.

.@ctsbulls Checks In to preview tonight's tilt at the @unitedcenter against the banged-up Cleveland Cavaliers. https://t.co/xnGjR8zSpk — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) March 17, 2018

That victory improved the team’s record to 25-44 on the season and nine road wins. Tonight they’ll be back home, but have injuries listed for LaVine, Justin Holiday, Kris Dunn, Noah Vonleh, and Lauri Markannen. The latter of these players, Markannen, is third in scoring for the Bulls with 14.9 points per game while leading with 7.6 rebounds per contest.

Despite being as banged up as they are, having LeBron on the roster can always help Cleveland. Odds Shark lists the Cavs as favored by 6.5 points on the spread tonight with a moneyline price ranging from -280 to -300. The home team is a +240 to +250 underdog with the over/under points total at 225 points for the complete game in Chicago.

Saturday night’s Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Chicago Bulls game is scheduled for 8 p.m. Eastern Time. Live televised coverage comes through several different channels or networks. In Cleveland viewing regions, Fox Sports Ohio will have the game. In the Chicago region, it’s NBC Sports Chicago. All other fans will need to have an NBA League Pass subscription in order to watch this one on television.

The #Bulls bench WENT OFF with 63 points to help secure the win over the Grizzlies tonight. BullsTV's game recap is brought to you by @cinkciarzpl: pic.twitter.com/cWiJHB0GTO — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) March 16, 2018

To watch the Cavs vs. Bulls live streaming online, Fox Sports viewers in the Cleveland regions can use the Fox Sports Go website or compatible apps. Cable and satellite subscribers with NBC Sports Chicago can head to the official website for more details on live streaming the game. Fans without these methods of viewing the game can purchase the game individually or a pass for the rest of the season at the NBA League Pass website.