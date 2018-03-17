Working In Trump White House Is Career Suicide, ‘Politico’ Reports ‘No One Wants To Hire A White House Person’

Insiders say the atmosphere inside the White House is 'toxic' and people are terrified at being fired at Donald Trump's whim.

Taking a job in Donald Trump’s White House is something of career suicide, a source inside the troubled administration has claimed.

After a rash of firings and fear over Trump’s instability has grown, those inside the White House are uncertain about their own jobs but trapped, the insider claims. As Daniel Lippman of Politico reported, the former White House official said that they have been trying to find new jobs for people still working in the Trump administration, but “nobody wants to hire a White House person.”

The source went on to say that the atmosphere inside the White House is “toxic” and that everyone inside has become resigned to expect the worst.

This comes after Andrew McCabe was fired from his post at the FBI on Friday, just two days before he was set to retire and collect a pension. Trump had been taking aim at McCabe on Twitter, leading to Attorney General Jeff Session to can him on Friday.

The report from Lippman echoes other reports from inside the White House that the work environment has become untenable. As Axios reported this week, the uncertainty over Trump’s future and his tendency to fire people on a whim has led to a terrifying atmosphere.

“Usually tough times bring people together,” a White House official told the news outlet. “But right now this atmosphere is ripping people apart.

“There’s no leadership, no trust, no direction and at this point there’s very little hope,” the official continued. “Would you want to go to work every day not knowing whether your future career was going to be destroyed without explanation?”

Earlier this month, Donald Trump fired Secretary of State Rex Tillerson abruptly, even though Trump is in the middle of delicate negotiations for his first-ever meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un. Trump did not give Tillerson advance notice of his firing, leaving Tillerson to learn about it when he read Trump announce it on Twitter. Trump fired now-former FBI Director James Comey in the same way.

Working in the Donald Trump White House has brought mixed results for those who have already left. While officials from a Republican administration normally leave their posts and find work within the conservative media world, that has not been true of many Trump officials, including what would have been likely candidates such as Sean Spicer.