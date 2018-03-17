Watch Buffalo Vs. Kentucky 2018 Online: NCAA Basketball Live Streaming, TV Start Time, Channel, & Odds

How to watch all of the action as a Cinderella team tries to continue their stay at the 'Big Dance.'

Sports fans will get to watch as the Buffalo vs. Kentucky live streaming online and televised matchup from the 2018 NCAA Tournament takes place Saturday. The second-round game in the bracket’s South region features a Cinderella story in No. 13 Buffalo who already took out No. 4 Arizona in the first round. Now they’ll take on coach John Calipari’s Kentucky Wildcats, the No. 5 seed. Does another upset loom? Here’s the latest game preview with matchup odds, start time, TV channel, and ways to watch the Buffalo vs. Kentucky game live streaming online.

As ESPN reported ahead of this game, the Buffalo Bulls (27-8) were able to advance to this second-round matchup with a rout of the No. 4 seeded Arizona Wildcats. They’ll look to eliminate another Wildcats team from their bracket, but the Kentucky Wildcats have seen what’s happened to Arizona, as well as No. 1 seed Virginia last night. Kentucky was able to make it to this game with a close win over Davidson by just five points several days ago.

Kentucky features several NBA-ready prospects in point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and big man Kevin Knox. It’s no surprise that the Cinderella is the underdog once again, but that won’t stop many fans from rooting for them to keep their run going. According to the Covers website, the Buffalo Bulls are getting 51 percent of the public’s support to take Saturday’s game against Kentucky. The Wildcats are favored by 5.5 points on the spread, with 154 the latest points total ahead of the game.

Everything you need to know about our first game in #MarchMadness. Recap, notes, quotes, video and more. https://t.co/HHe7iJWgYm pic.twitter.com/McMNC1m1vk — Kentucky Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) March 16, 2018

For over/under bettors, the total has trended to the over for both teams as it has hit 12 of the last 18 times Buffalo has played, and eight of the last nine times Kentucky has played. If the two teams put up numbers like they did in their first-round wins, 154 may be eclipsed. As far as the winning team goes, everyone loves an underdog. The tournament has several underdogs in play, so this could be one game to watch.

Saturday night’s Buffalo Bulls vs. Kentucky Wildcats NCAA tournament game is scheduled for 5:15 p.m. Eastern Time or 2:15 p.m. Pacific Time. CBS will provide the telecast for cable, satellite subscribers as well as households with over-the-air HD antennae. Live streaming is available through the NCAA.com website for cable and satellite subscribers. A valid cable or satellite account is required in order to use the service.

Bracket busters. Underdogs. @UBmenshoops remains in the dance with a huge win over Arizona! #UBDancing pic.twitter.com/XGLUjYz9EU — UB Athletics (@UBAthletics) March 16, 2018

There is also live streaming available through the CBS All-Access subscription service. This service provides live and on-demand content exclusively from CBS. All new customers can sign up for a one-week free trial of the service to watch live CBS content including this particular NCAA game and others. For more details, viewers can check out the CBS All-Access website.