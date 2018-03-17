Charlize Theron Trashes Trump’s Solution To School Shootings

She isn’t too happy about Trump’s idea of arming teachers.

Charlize Theron didn’t mince words when responding to President Donald Trump’s proposed plan to arm teachers in an attempt to prevent school shootings. The Atomic Blonde actress isn’t exactly thrilled about the President’s solution, calling it “outrageous,” according to Fox News.

Trump’s plan to arm school teachers across the country came in the wake of one of the deadliest school shootings in U.S. history. In mid-February, a school shooting in Parkland, Florida killed 17 people and triggered a national debate about guns and gun control.

Many celebrities responded to Trump’s controversial plan to arm school teachers as a protective measure, and Charlize Theron has joined her fellow actors and actresses to slam the President’s idea.

Theron spoke about Trump’s proposed idea at the Global Education and Skills Forum in Dubai, United Arab Emirates earlier this week. Calling the President’s plan “outrageous,” the Oscar-winning actress said that “adding more guns” was not the best solution to gun violence at schools.

“I just don’t understand when people try to make the conversation, the argument that the fix is more guns,” Theron said. “It is so outrageous to me.”

Theron reminded attendees that she has “a very personal experience with gun violence,” referring to an incident from her childhood when she lost her father. The actress has previously revealed that she grew up with a father who had alcohol dependence. Theron was just 15-years-old when her father returned home after a bout of drinking and attacked the actress’ mother, Gerda. Theron’s mother had to shoot him in self-defense. No charges were filed against the woman after she fatally shot the father of her daughter.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Theron added that a far better solution to school shootings would be to “listen to our kids,” without further elaborating. Theron is not the only celebrity who has lambasted Trump’s plan to arm school teachers. Last month, actor Samuel L. Jackson tore apart Trump’s controversial idea, calling the U.S. President “mothaf***a” for his idea of arming teachers with guns.

Trump doubled down on his idea to arm school teachers by saying that only “very gun-adept” school teachers would be armed. The President claimed that up to 20 percent of all schoolteachers in the United States are gun pros, according to Vox News.