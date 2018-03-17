Blac Chyna Wishes Rob Kardashian Happy Birthday On Instagram Despite Their Previous Drama

Is this a sign that Dream Kardashian's parents could be getting back together?

Blac Chyna has wished Rob Kardashian a happy birthday on an Instagram story, E! Online reports. Chyna put up an old picture of her, Rob, and their child, Dream Kardashian, with the caption, “Happy Birthday Rob from Dreamy and Chy.” This will come as a surprise to anyone who has been following their relationship as it played out in the tabloids for the last several months. To say that there has been drama between Dream Kardashian’s parents would be an understatement.

As E! notes, in July of last year, Rob posted nude pictures of Chyna and a video of her in bed kissing another man on social media. This was after an earlier breakup in their tumultuous relationship. Rob claimed that Blac Chyna had been cheating on him, while she accused him of domestic violence and she was granted a temporary restraining order against him. But, in September, they came to an agreement over custody of Dream and Chyna let go of the case against Rob.

Some may be wondering if Chyna’s sweet birthday message might be a sign that the two are getting back together? There seems to be no real indication that, outside of Chyna’s Happy Birthday greeting, that they are on the way to a reconciliation. As Us Weekly notes, Blac Chyna filed a lawsuit against him and some of the other Kardashians after the custody agreement was reached. Her legal action is connected to the cancellation of the reality show, Rob & Chyna. She claims that certain members of the family worked against her to get the show canceled. TMZ reports that the Kardashians filed their own legal documents which state that the show was canceled because of Chyna’s restraining order against Rob. Chyna has dropped her suit against Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian, and Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

Despite their drama in the past, Blac Chyna still wished Rob Kardashian a happy birthday. https://t.co/musqsY71Z6 — E! News (@enews) March 17, 2018

Kardashian, who turned 31 on March 17, hasn’t responded publicly to Black Chyna’s birthday message as yet, but he has been pretty quiet on social media lately. As People Magazine notes, Rob Kardashian got lots of birthday greetings from his family. His mom, Kris Jenner, posted a collage of pictures of them together. His sister Kendall Jenner posted a throwback photo of them on her Instagram stories while Kim Kardashian did the same on her main Instagram page.