Angelina Jolie Shares Her Love Of Getting Older, Saying ‘It Means I’m Alive’

Angelina Jolie appreciates all aspects of getting older because it means she is 'living.'

While there are plenty of people who seem to dread the idea of getting older, and what that means for their looks or their bodies, for Angelina Jolie, getting older is actually a positive experience. In fact, the actress recently did an interview in which she said that she “loves” the aging process, and even welcomes the signs of age that she sees when she looks in the mirror.

According to People Magazine, Angelina Jolie is quite proud of her reflection at the age of 42 and is embracing all of the aspects that come along with getting older. The actress shared that whenever she looks in the mirror now, “I see that I look like my mother, and that warms me.” Perhaps the most important aspect of getting older for the actress is that it confirms that Jolie is “alive” and “living and getting older.”

While there may be certain things that she does not love about the aging process, such as the “random dark spot” she sees that apparently stem from having been pregnant, Angelina Jolie said that she also acknowledges that there are flaws that come with age. However, the flaws are not what matter, and instead, the actress explained that what is important to her about aging is not “about a structure or an appearance. It’s more that I see my family in my face. I see my age.”

With the interview being part of a promotion for Guerlain’s Mon Guerlain Eau de Parfum Florale, which is a new perfume that Angelina Jolie apparently inspired, some of the discussion also turned to beauty and what makes a person beautiful. While Jolie has been described as one of the most beautiful women in the world by many media outlets, the actress herself does not seem to hold much stock in that idea, which was evident in her appreciation for getting older and not focusing on what her appearance is as she ages.

Although Angelina Jolie might love what it means to get older, even when that comes with new flaws, the actress said the most important beauty tip she can share with people is to “be yourself,” according to Page Six. When it comes to beauty and looks, Jolie shared that the people she finds the most beautiful are the ones who “don’t bend to somebody else’s opinion of what is appropriate or beautiful.” It is the people who are different from everyone else and who are simply themselves that attract the actress because these are the people who are not looking for the world’s approval.