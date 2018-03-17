O.J. Simpson Interview: Judith Regan Gives Exclusive Insight On ‘The Domenick Nati Show'[Audio]

O.J. Simpson’s controversial interview, O.J. Simpson: The Lost Confession aired on Fox News Sunday, March 11. In the interview with Judith Regan, Simpson gives a “hypothetical” account of the murders of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown and Ron Goldman on June 12, 1994. The interview was inspired by Simpson’s unpublished book If I Did It. The book was canceled by the publisher, HarperCollins, due to public outcry. Simpson was acquitted of the charges, but his interviewer, Judith Regan, thinks the former NFL player is guilty of the crimes.

Judith Regan was a guest on The Domenick Nati Show on March 15, where she gives her opinion on the controversial interview with O.J. Simpson. In the 13-minute phone conversation with the host, Regan, when asked the reason the network waited 12 years to air the interview, responded, “I don’t know.” The editor said she was expecting the interview to air two days after doing it, it was done on a Sunday and it was to air on a Tuesday in 2006.

The interview was reportedly not aired because of protests from the public and the disapproval of the Brown and Goldman families, according to reports. Regan, baffled by the protests said, “Nobody had actually seen the interview, nobody had read the book.” The interviewer disclosed that all the members of the crew present during the interview all signed an NDA. Nobody knew anything about the details of the book and the interview; people were just angry about something “they really didn’t know anything about.” She said, “everyone has a point of view but nobody knows anything,” about the book or the interview.

On Sunday night Fox will air a two-hour special called "OJ Simpson: The Lost Confession?." It is an interview that took place in 2006 between Simpson and former HarperCollins publisher Judith Regan. The interview has never been aired before.https://t.co/HcirreGZEY pic.twitter.com/ybIXCIWpUr — World Sports Weekly (@wsportsweekly) March 9, 2018

The protests by the public resulted in the cancellation of the original book If I Did It, including the controversial interview by Regan. According to Business Insider, the Goldman family was awarded the rights to the book by a Florida bankruptcy court in 2007. The new book published with the title, If I Did It: Confessions of the Killer; included changes to some contents of the book and the addition of commentaries.

Matthew Peyton / Getty Images

Judith Regan told The Domenick Nati Show that she got a call from Fox some weeks ago saying they were airing the interview on March 11. Regan alleges that Simpson “hangs himself on every word” in the controversial interview. Regan, in her opinion, sees no reason for anyone to doubt Simpson did it after watching the “hypothetical” confession.

In her exchange with Domenick, Regan alleges that Simpson’s attorneys are trying to “get famous and get his crazy point of view out there.” According to Judith, the former NFL player hired the ghostwriter and put it in the contract that the ghostwriter had to give him the recordings. However, Fox News reported that the alleged ghostwriter, Pablo Fenjves, destroyed the tapes in the presence of one of Simpson’s attorneys.

Regan disclosed that she never met O.J. before the “hypothetical” confession and she believes the former NFL player is a psychopath. Money was lost because of the cancellation of the book If I Did It, according to Regan. TMZ reported that 400,000 copies of the books were destroyed. Judith Regan claims that Simpson didn’t receive any money from the interview in 2006. But according to Business Insider, she was terminated by HarperCollins after they found out she allegedly paid Simpson $3.5 million, an allegation Judith Regan denied on The Domenick Nati Show.

Regan claims that if anything is fabricated in the book it was fabricated by O.J.; not the ghostwriter. The interview ended when Judith hung up when asked if her company paid O.J. for the book. According to Us Weekly, Regan did the interview after one of O.J. Simpson’s lawyers told her that he wanted to confess. Judith Regan did the controversial 2006 interview that shows “the juice” giving a “hypothetical” confession to the murders.

The audio of Judith Regan’s interview on The Domenick Nati Show is available on YouTube.