Prince William And Prince Charles May Have Clashed Over Kate Middleton And Family, ‘People Magazine’ Reports

New unauthorized biography of the Prince Of Wales says that he felt overshadowed by The Middletons

Kate Middleton and her family may have been a source of friction between Prince Charles and Prince William. That’s according to a new unauthorized biography of Prince Charles, People Magazine reported. The book called Rebel Prince: The Power, Passion and Defiance of Prince Charles claims that Charles felt ousted by the Middletons and isolated from his grandchildren when Kate decided to spend Christmas with her family one year. He was also allegedly unhappy that Prince William and Kate decided to settle down in Norfolk, several miles away from Prince Charles’ home in Highgrove.

According to People, the book goes on to say that some of the Queen’s courtiers started to ignore Kate’s mother, Carole Middleton, at events after they sensed Prince Charles attitude towards her. Prince William reportedly became so frustrated by slights against his mother-in-law that he went to his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, for help. Queen Elizabeth responded by inviting Carole on a drive around Balmoral estate. There may have been a cameraman along for the ride to record the occasion, People reported.

The new unauthorized biography also claims that Prince Charles tried to bond with Kate by taking her to the opera for the first time in the Royal Box at Covent Garden. But the production of Bellini’s La Sonnambula (The Sleepwalker) was so bad that night it didn’t help things, the book alleges.

Pregnant Kate Middleton stuns in green at St. Patrick's Day parade with Prince William. https://t.co/FEkSC1P0G8 pic.twitter.com/2Abym4U1yA — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) March 17, 2018

Rebel Prince was written by Tom Bower, a British investigative journalist, television producer, and historian. This isn’t his first foray into unauthorized biographies. He has also written about the life story of business tycoon Mohamed Al Fayed in a book called Fayed: The Unauthorized Biography.

As The Sun reported, Tom Bower’s Prince Charles book doesn’t just delve into the purportedly strained relationship between him and Kate Middleton’s family. It also makes some pretty interesting claims about the lifestyle enjoyed by the Prince Of Wales. There are stories of him requiring truckloads of luggage when he travels, including his own toilet paper and toilet seat. He also allegedly needs his own orthopedic bed to come along with him so that he can rest comfortably on trips. Rebel Prince also claims that the Prince of Wales changes his clothes five times a day and often has a pre-mixed martini delivered to him by his personal policemen when he goes to events.

Rebel Prince: The Power, Passion and Defiance of Prince Charles is currently available for pre-order on Amazon.