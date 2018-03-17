NFL Rumors: New York Jets Trade Up To No. 3 To Target Baker Mayfield Or Josh Rosen, Says ‘ESPN’

The New York Jets are targeting one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL draft, as evident from their trade with the Indianapolis Colts.

Taking a quarterback, perhaps Baker Mayfield or Josh Rosen, in the upcoming NFL draft is the top priority for the New York Jets. Those sentiments were solidified on Saturday morning when the Jets completed a blockbuster trade, according to ESPN, with the Indianapolis Colts to move up in the draft.

The trade between the Jets and Colts will feature an exchange of the No. 3 and No. 6 picks in the NFL draft. The Jets have also agreed to send both of their second-round picks this year, along with a second-rounder next year to the Colts.

With the trade now completed, the Jets are free to target one of the top quarterbacks on their draft board, versus taking the passer which lands to them. Prior to making the trade, the teams with the top three picks were the Cleveland Browns, New York Giants, and Indianapolis Colts.

From that trio, only the Colts were set at quarterback, with a returning Andrew Luck. It made it easier for the Colts to accept several assets for the No. 3 pick. Following the top three picks are the Browns and the Denver Broncos, who need a quarterback as well. It necessitated for the Jets to trade up.

The Browns will get a second chance at drafting a quarterback if they choose to go with Saquon Barkley at No. 1, taking whoever the Jets do not. However, in a mock draft by the Cleveland Plain Dealer just before the Jets and Colts trade took place, the Browns were taking Baker Mayfield.

Going with Saquon Barkley is a scenario for the Browns, given the looming possibility the Giants will not hesitate in taking the versatile running back with their pick.

Breaking: The Jets have acquired the No. 3 overall pick in the NFL draft from the Colts, who will receive the No. 6 overall pick, the No. 37 pick, the No. 49 pick and the Jets' 2019 2nd-round pick. pic.twitter.com/9vk4d2gGI9 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 17, 2018

As a result of their trade with the Colts, the Jets may wind up choosing the second of four quarterbacks slated to be among top 10 selections. Another scenario which could present itself for the Jets is that all of the quarterbacks could still be on the board at No. 3.

Choosing between each of the top passers in the NFL draft could be a dream situation for the Jets.

How it can work for the Jets would be for the Browns to take Saquon Barkley and for the Giants to draft either defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick or guard Quenton Nelson. That would open the door for the Jets to decide among Baker Mayfield, Josh Rosen, Josh Allen, or Sam Darnold.

Could it be Baker Mayfield for the #Jets? pic.twitter.com/2P2DbC51HJ — SportsNet New York (@SNYtv) March 17, 2018

Each passer has their share of strengths and weaknesses for the Jets to consider. The Jets could opt to go with the quarterback who provides the most star power.

Baker Mayfield and Josh Rosen are the two most polarizing quarterbacks in the draft. Either of them could help the New York Jets’ franchise in terms of viability. Winning football games is important for the Jets.

With their moves in NFL free agency, the re-signing of Josh McCown and addition of Teddy Bridgewater, the Jets are in prime position to allow young passer to learn on the sidelines. As of now, it is unclear which quarterback the Jets prefer.

Jets GM Mike Maccagnan watching Baker Mayfield warm up before his throwing session. pic.twitter.com/vkZwOLR68N — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) March 14, 2018

Baker Mayfield could be the objection of the New York Jets’ affection.

The Jets were on hand for Baker Mayfield’s pro day, according to NFL.com. The Jets were joined by someone from every NFL team.

Baker Mayfield reportedly had an impressive showing. Wowing everyone with his arm strength and accuracy. How he would fare behind the New York Jets’ offensive line remains to be seen. Mayfield’s performance could have been good enough to catapult himself in the position to be the first or second quarterback taken.

Three quick thoughts on Ind-NYJ trade:

1 Colts did great, getting 3 2’s to drop 3 spots with QB wasn’t a need for them.

2 If Jets get QB of future (won’t know till 2019), it’s not too much.

3. Bills cannot be happy. — Peter King (@SI_PeterKing) March 17, 2018

Trading up for the Indianapolis Colts’ pick could turn out to be a wise move by the New York Jets. However, the Jets have to take the right quarterback in the draft, regardless of star power. For a Jets’ organization which has not had a true franchise quarterback since Joe Namath, it is imperative that they tab the right guy.

Is Baker Mayfield the right guy for the Jets? Are the Jets targeting Josh Rosen, a quarterback who makes just as many headlines for his humanitarianism as he does as a passer.

The answers remain to be seen. The New York Jets are in a position to be able to select one of two between Baker Mayfield and Josh Rosen. That is thanks to the Jets blockbuster trade with the Indianapolis Colts, who are in the position to take Quenton Nelson if the New York Giants do not beat them to the punch.