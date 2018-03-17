Man Dies When Coworker Shoves Air Compressor Hose Into His Rectum, Prankster Charged With Homicide

This really happened - in India.

An Indian man is dead after a co-worker allegedly shoved an air compressor hose into his rectum, and the would-be prankster is facing murder charges, India Today is reporting.

In what is being described as a “tragic accident,” it seems that workplace shenanigans, and failure to think things through, cost 40-year-old Ravindra Kumar his life. Meanwhile, Anjam Mishra is looking at a long prison sentence thanks to a brief moment of levity.

It all went down last week at Laxmi Traders in Nangloi – Laxmi Traders being a wholesaler, Nagloi a district in the city of Delhi. According to a police spokesperson, Kumar was using the air compressor to pump air into a rickshaw tire when his pants fell down a bit, exposing his buttocks. Mishra, caught up in the moment, allegedly decided to play a prank on his exposed coworker. He allegedly took another air compressor hose, inserted the business end into his colleague’s rectum, and pressed the valve, releasing pressurized air into his friend’s abdomen through his rectum.

A short time later the two men and their boss were in the emergency room.

When you’re in the emergency room with potentially life-threatening injuries, it’s almost always a good idea to be as honest as possible. Emergency rooms have seen everything, and being honest and forthright about what happened can literally save lives. Mishra and Kumar, however, apparently didn’t see things that way. According to police, the men “misled” hospital staff about what happened.

30 hours later, Kumar was dead, and Mishra had allegedly confessed to the crime. He has been charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

Needless to say, the human body has evolved to only be able to handle so much air, and artificially injecting more into the body is a recipe for disaster. And in fact, this is not the first time that someone has died from the practice.

While this week’s India case is tragic, it is the result of two adults engaging in horseplay that went too far. A similar 2016 case out of Bangladesh, however, is the exact opposite: it’s a case of cold-blooded murder of a child. As Yahoo News reported at the time, a Bangladeshi factory worker shoved an air compressor into a ten-year-old boy’s rectum at a garment factory, killing the young lad. That murder followed a similar crime, also in Bangladesh, that same year, where a 12-year-old boy working in a motorcycle shop was also murdered via an air compressor to the rectum.