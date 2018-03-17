Iggy Azalea Sits In Bathtub Completely Nude For Instagram Story Titled ‘Hours’

Iggy Azalea posts video clip on Instagram of her completely nude in a bathtub just a day after getting her Green Card into the U.S.

Iggy Azalea posted a racy Instagram video on Friday of her completely nude in a bathtub. She titled her Instagram story, “Hours,” the Daily Mail reports.

The 27-year-old Australian rapper posted a brief clip of her naked in the bathtub, but strategically covered her chest with her arms and had her legs crossed. The video was presumably shot in a hotel room since the first portion of her Instagram stories featured a modest room with a bed and very little furnishings. The “Black Widow” singer also had with her a friend, or hairstylist, playing around with her pink hair and the two of them having a few laughs.

“I look like a Barbie doll whose hair was done in a bathtub,” Iggy joked.

Iggy Azalea was donning a Balenciaga T-shirt in her story clips before she posted the nude bathtub clip that signaled a relaxing end to her day.

People reports that Iggy celebrated getting her Green Card on Thursday after living in the U.S. for 12 years. Critics came after her, but she refused to let them get her down. Azalea wrote in a tweet that she’s been paying federal and state taxes, but isn’t able to vote or have a say on how it’s spent. She addressed her haters on social media who’ve expressed that she should be deported back to the country she came from. Azalea wrote that some people are just “SO miserable” and they’d be “happy” to see her be deported back to a nation where she “only knows 4 ppl.” She added that she’s “worked hard” to obtain her Green Card.

New York Daily News reports that Iggy Azalea moved to America from Australia in 2006. The music star, whose real name is Amethyst Amelia Kelly, was born in Sydney and grew up in New South Wales. She took up residence in the U.S. in Miami, Houston, and Atlanta before settling in Los Angeles in 2010 to further her rapping career. She rose to meteoric fame when her songs, “Fancy,” “Black Widow” and a featured appearance with Ariana Grande for “Problem.”

As the site explains a Green Card allows someone to permanently live in America, but it’s different from citizenship in significant ways. Citizens can legally vote, and Green Card holders cannot. They also cannot live overseas without potentially losing their status, and aren’t covered by the same protections against possible deportation as a citizenship.