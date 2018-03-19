Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid Topless Instagram Pics Show Duo In Shape For Bikini Season After Model Diets

Supermodels Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner follow special diets to keep them ready for the runway and, as Bella proved in an Instagram photo, prepared to pose in just bikini thongs.

Kendall Jenner, famed as a supermodel and Keeping Up With The Kardashians cast member, and Bella Hadid, who has joined Kendall on the runway, are best friends who just made it clear to the world of Instagram that they’re proud of their fabulous figures. The two models stunned Instagram by going topless, wearing just thong bikini bottoms, in a photo, reported E News. While Hadid and Jenner both shared some racy pictures on Instagram, Bella was the one who shared the topless photo. And as both photos revealed, those strict diets that these models follow have kept them in shape not just for the runway but for bikini season.

In addition to Kendall Jenner, others in the photo posted on Instagram by Hadid included photographer Renell Medrano and singer Justine Skye. The pals bared almost everything as they played in the waves in their thongs.

Although they were only wearing thongs, the group held their bikini tops. Bella, 21, wrote that she already missed her pals after returning from their trip to the tropics. You can view Hadid’s NSFW photo on Instagram here. Bella shared her fondness for her pals in the caption.

“Woke up missing this pureeee love.”

Jenner shared a photo with the same group of women, calling them “my people.” However, Kendall apparently preferred to share a picture of her friends that was safe for viewing by those at work.

Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid Share Special Diet Secrets

As to how these two beauties achieve those bikini-ready bodies, both Kendall and Bella follow strict diets. Kendall Jenner has shared that her favorite supermodel diet beverage is Kusmi Detox tea, which is a lemongrass-green tea, reported Elle. Jenner sips 12 cups a day of this special diet tea.

Bella Hadid follows a strict diet. Evan Agostini / Invision/AP Images

In addition, Kendall stays energized by turning to fruit, vegetables, and “lean proteins.” These foods plus the tea help her get ready for the runway (and bikini season).

“When she’s not enjoying a cup of…tea, [Kendall Jenner] is snacking on apples, vegetables, and lean proteins. For Kendall, keeping up her energy is a must.”

Bella Hadid has her own strict diet that she follows for fashion shows such as Victoria’s Secret, reported Style Caster. While Hadid’s pal Jenner is sipping that tea, Bella is working out and nibbling on protein.

Hadid eats clean, turning to what she calls “hard protein” on a daily basis, along with working out three times every day. Bella is a believer in achieving her goals with determination.

“I think that if you just stick to something you can really achieve so much,” said Hadid. “If you set your mind to something I think you can succeed.”