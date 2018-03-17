Watch Alabama Vs. Villanova 2018 Online: Live Streaming, TV Start Time, Channel, & Odds

Details for how to watch as the No. 9 seed battles No. 1 in the East region.

The 2018 NCAA Tournament tips off the second round with Alabama vs. Virginia live streaming and on television Saturday afternoon. The opening matchup will feature another upset-minded team trying to take out a top seed. No. 9 seed Alabama won their first-round matchup against Virginia Tech and now tries to defeat No. 1 seed Villanova, a team that has been picked in a lot of brackets to win it all. Here are all of the details for today’s game including matchup odds, start time, TV channel, and how to watch the Alabama vs. Virginia game live streaming online.

After last night’s historic game saw No. 16 UMBC upset No. 1 Virginia, the Villanova Wildcats will look to prevent an early exit at the hands of a lower seed. They’ll be a double-digit favorite on the point spread, much like Virginia was. The Odds Shark website currently lists a consensus of 11 points in their favor, with the Wildcats priced at -750 on the moneyline. Their opponents are a +500 to +575 underdog at several sports books, while the over/under points total is 148 points.

To get to this second-round matchup, the Wildcats took down No. 16 underdog Radford 87-61. A first-half surge saw Villanova outscore their opponents 44-23. The second half was a bit closer, with Radford scoring 38 to the No. 1 seed’s 43 points. Still, the Wildcats showed why they should be a top seed, shooting nearly 60 percent for the game and holding their opponents to just 34.5 percent shooting. Six Wildcats finished in double-digits with Jalen Brunson’s 16 points leading all scorers.

The Crimson Tide may put up a better fight as they average 72.7 points per game. They finished ninth in a competitive SEC this season with a 20-15 record. The team also features guard Collin Sexton who is considered amongst the top point guards that could potentially enter the NBA Draft this summer. Sexton averages 19.2 points per game and also dishes out 3.6 assists on average to lead the team.

Saturday’s second-round game featuring the Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Villanova Wildcats is scheduled for a 12:10 p.m. Eastern Time start. This game is available to watch on television via CBS for cable, satellite, and over-the-air HD antennae households. There is also Alabama vs. Villanova live streaming online feeds for cable or satellite subscribers via the NCAA.com website by logging in with account credentials.

For those viewers without access to a TV and who don’t have a cable or satellite log-in to use, the best option might be to sign up for a free trial of CBS All-Access or a channel streaming service. Among the services available that could include CBS in their lineups are DirecTV Now, YouTube TV, and Hulu with Live TV. See these specific websites for more details on how to sign up and begin watching the college basketball action.