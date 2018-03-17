‘Outlander’ Star Sam Heughan Is Killing It On Instagram, His Sexiest Posts Revealed

With production for the new season of 'Outlander' in full swing, here's a look at Heughan's sexiest social media posts ever.

It’s evident that Sam Heughan knows how to sex it up on the small screens in his role as Jamie Fraser on Outlander, but the actor is just as skilled at heating things up on Instagram. With production for the new season of Outlander in full swing, here’s a look at Heughan’s sexiest social media posts ever.

According to Pop Sugar, the Outlander star has been lighting it up on Instagram over the past few years. Most of his sexiest posts come after one of his grueling workouts, but there are plenty of times when he cleans up nicely.

Back in the summer of 2016, for example, Heughan shared a sexy pic of himself posing on top of a field of malt grains at a whiskey factory. The actor rocked a tan coat and blue scarf for the outing and had fans going crazy on social media.

Heughan, of course, takes things to another level when he’s busting out a workout. The actor loves to share shots of him after a sweaty session, and it’s pretty clear that Outlander fans can’t get enough of these pics.

Shirtless pics aside, Heughan also surprises fans from time to time with a new look. This past December, Heughan shared a photo of himself on Instagram that featured a new mustache. The photo left fans wondering if Heughan was trying out for a new role, while others thought he pulled off the look quite nicely.

Happy holidays all! X A post shared by Sam Heughan (@samheughan) on Dec 11, 2017 at 2:53pm PST

It is somewhat surprising that Heughan is so good at Instagram considering he’s only been on the platform since 2012. In fact, his very first post on social media didn’t happen until he was 32-years-old. But from there on out, Heughan’s sharing skills only got better as he got more relaxed and let the world see more of his silly side.

He’s so popular now that he’s even got fans who have formed their very own group called the Heughligans. Even better, Heughan has posed with a few of them over the years.

Apart from the workout pics and random outings, the majority of Heughan’s selfies are taken when he’s out on hiking trips. The actor’s Instagram account is littered with beautiful shots of him on top of mountains or on beaches. And with him spending so much time shooting Outlander in Scotland, he’s got plenty of gorgeous scenery to choose from.

Heughan, of course, is an avid hiker and outdoor enthusiast, so it makes sense that a lot of his photos are taken from high altitudes. Given how popular Outlander has become over the first three seasons, there’s little doubt that Heughan will keep killing it on Instagram, which should satisfy fans for years to come.

Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe are currently filming Season 4 of Outlander, which is expected to premiere on Starz this coming fall.