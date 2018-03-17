Anne McClain Shares Some Heartwarming Pictures Of Herself In A Spacesuit Next To Her 4-Year-Old Son

Earlier this week, NASA astronaut Anne McClain shared some touching photographs of herself with her 4-year-old son. The images, captured by NASA staff photographer Bill Stafford during McClain’s official photo-shoot, showed the NASA astronaut in a spacesuit next to her 4-year-old son.

According to Yahoo, NASA organized this portrait session in August 2017, and McClain decided to make the moment special by bringing her little son to the official event.

McClain shared the pictures on Twitter in support of other working mothers who sometimes struggle to maintain a proper balance between their personal and professional lives.

McClain admitted that the hardest part of her astronaut training is leaving her 4-year-old son behind every time she walks out of the door. She revealed that she sometimes brings her son to the office, and they both enjoy it immensely.

Her son, who thinks it is “pretty normal” to be an astronaut, told his teacher and friends that her mother is an engineer.

Anne C. McClain, a U.S. Army Major and an attack helicopter pilot, was born and brought up in Spokane, Washington. She graduated from Gonzaga Preparatory School in Spokane, Washington, in 1997 and then earned a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical/Aeronautical Engineering in 2002. She was commissioned as an Army officer in the same year. Two years later, she completed her Master of Science in Aerospace Engineering from the University of Bath, England.

Astronaut Anne McClain had her official NASA photos taken with her 4-year-old son, and they're too cute https://t.co/MdYgCy7F2j pic.twitter.com/c3XfPrs9fe — Yahoo Lifestyle (@yahoolifestyle) March 15, 2018

According to NASA, McClain enjoys playing golf and rugby. She also likes biking and weightlifting. McClain has more than 2,000 flight hours’ experience. In 2013, she was selected by NASA as a member of the 21st astronaut class. According to NASA, McClain is qualified for future assignment and is currently receiving advanced training to fly to the International Space Station (ISS) in November 2018.

My absolute #shero, @NASA's Anne McClain, showing how motherhood and space travel are compatible: https://t.co/c1z7H4qdwt To infinity and beyond, mothers everywhere!! — Esther Choo (@choo_ek) March 15, 2018

The pictures that McClain shared on Twitter didn’t show the Sokol flight suit that she will actually wear when flying to the ISS, a report by Business Insider stated.

“[O]ne day you come to work and see this, and you realize it is not a costume. It is real. Not for training. An actual space suit — and it’s going to actual space. And it has your name on it,” McClain said.

She also revealed that she wore her “new real spacesuit,” and her first task was to just “sit and watch a movie!”