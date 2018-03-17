NBA Rumors: Phoenix Suns Is Perfect Fit For Aaron Gordon, According To ‘Hoops Habit’

According to 'Hoops Habit,' the Phoenix Suns should make a trade for Aaron Gordon.

The Phoenix Suns, despite their play this season, are still loaded with potential for the future. The reason being, they have young talent in Devin Booker, T.J. Warren, Elfrid Payton, Josh Jackson, and Dragan Bender and more. However, the Suns can move forward with those players or use them in a trade to increase their chances for success. According to Gil Alcaraz IV of Hoops Habit, the Suns would be wise to go after Aaron Gordon of the Orlando Magic this summer.

Gordon will be a free agent (restricted) in 2018 meaning that any team who signs him to an offer sheet, the Magic can match. Alcaraz sees a scenario in which the Suns and Magic can do a sign-and-trade. The pieces will include the Suns sending Marquess Chriss, Warren, and one of their later first-round picks to the Magic for Gordon.

In 2017, Gordon averaged 18.3 points and 8.4 rebounds per game while shooting 44 percent from the floor. The Magic, much like the Suns in the Western Conference, are at the bottom of their division, thus resulting in such trade talks. Gordon is an electric player and may be in search of a team that loves to run. Pairing Gordon and Payton back together on the Suns may turn out to be a blessing. Payton is not much of a scorer but he and Gordon had great chemistry while with the Magic.

Not to take anything away from the low post players on the Suns, but Gordon’s presence could open up better scoring opportunities for Booker on the perimeter. With the Magic clearly in rebuild mode, adding Chriss (6.8. points, 5.0 rebounds) and Warren (19.7 points, 5.2 rebounds) will benefit them in the long run. What’s also important for the Magic to consider, other than their production, is that both players are on the cheap end. According to Spotrac, Warren just signed a new $47 million contract through 2020 and Chriss is still on his rookie deal. Combined, both contracts will be way less than what the Magic will have to pay Gordon to stay.

This should be a win/win for both teams with the Magic getting younger players, plus a draft pick and the Suns finally getting a versatile frontcourt player to pair with Booker.