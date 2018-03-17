Charlie Hunnam Reunites With A Fan-Favorite ‘Sons Of Anarchy’ Co-Star On ‘A Million Little Pieces’

Fans will also get to see Hunnam reunite with Tommy Flanagan in 'Papillon' next month.

Sons of Anarchy star Charlie Hunnam will reunite with not one, but two of his famous co-stars on the big screen over the next two years. Fans will get to see Hunnam and Tommy Flanagan acting side by side in Papillon next month, while Hunnam’s newest project, A Million Little Pieces, just cast Ryan Hurst for a lead role.

Producers of A Million Little Pieces have not officially said anything about casting Hurst for a part in the movie, though IMDB has the film listed under his profile. Director Sam Taylor-Johnson also shared a behind-the-scenes photo of Hurst on the set of the movie.

The film marks the first time Hurst and Hunnam have reunited since his character, Opie Winston, was killed in Season 5 in one of the most shocking and heart-breaking deaths on Sons of Anarchy. It isn’t clear if Hunnam pulled some strings to get Hurst on board, but SOA fans will be thrilled about the opportunity to see the actors starring alongside each other once again.

Hunnam is working alongside Fifty Shades of Grey director Sam Taylor-Johnson on A Million Little Pieces. As fans will recall, Hunnam was originally cast to play Christian Grey in the erotic drama but backed out at the last minute. Taylor-Johnson replaced Hunnam with Jamie Dornan, though she maintained a working relationship with the Sons of Anarchy alum.

Production on A Million Little Pieces is currently underway, though an official premiere date has not been announced.

A Million Little Pieces is an adaptation of the controversial book by James Frey. The novel made waves in the literary community after Oprah Winfrey included it in her book club in 2005. But the book’s reputation changed after it was discovered that Frey fabricated his experiences in the book.

Frey even admitted that he lied during a later interview with Winfrey, which prompted Warner Bros. to put the project on the backburner. Taylor-Johnson and her husband, Aaron, decided to move forward with the film because they believe it still offered an interesting look into drug addiction and recovery.

Hunnam is playing the part of the lead character’s brother. Aaron Taylor-Johnson, meanwhile, is playing the lead in the film, per a report from Variety. Apart from Hurst, the movie boasts a pretty star-studded supporting cast, including Billy Bob Thornton and Carla Juri. It isn’t clear what role Hurst is playing in the film, but it’s great to see him and Hunnam reunite after all of these years.

At the same time, Hunnam is gearing up for the premiere of Papillon, which is set to be released this coming August. Hunnam plays the lead character in the movie, which centers on the story of a French convict named Henri Charriere. Henri was sent to prison in 1933 and escaped eight years later with the aid of his friend, Louis Dega (Rami Malek).

The movie is a remake of the 1973 version and first premiered during the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival. Flanagan, who plays Chibs in Sons of Anarchy, is playing the part of Masked Breton in the film.

Charlie Hunnam has not commented on Hurst being cast alongside him in A Million Little Pieces.