‘Counting On’ Star Jeremy Vuolo Puts Derick Dillard To Shame, He Actually Earns A Living, Reports ‘ETN’

Jinger Duggar is worth a cool $2 million after her time on 'Counting On' and authoring the book 'Growing Up Duggar' with her sisters.

Counting On star Jinger Duggar seems to have hit the jackpot when she married Jeremy Vuolo. Not only did she score a hot husband, but she also got a man who has a career and makes money. In the latest episode of the TLC reality series, Vuolo opened up about his time as a professional soccer player, and it got fans wondering – just what is his net worth?

In Touch Weekly is reporting that the 30-year-old isn’t strapped for cash, but it’s hard to determine just how much he has in the bank. The website Earn the Necklace claims he has a net worth of $400,000 based on his soccer career and endorsements.

But, The Hollywood Gossip claims Vuolo never signed a contract for more than $44,000, and since he never completed an entire season, he never received that sum.

However, Romper reports that Jinger is worth a cool $2 million after her time on Counting On and authoring the book Growing Up Duggar with her sisters. Plus, they recently bought a house in Laredo, Texas, and completely renovated it. So, money doesn’t appear to be an issue for the expectant parents.

But, that didn’t keep Jinger’s dad, Jim Bob, from talking with the couple about money before they decided to get married. The Duggars live by a “debt-free policy,” and the patriarch sat Jinger and her future husband down to give them advice on what it would take for Vuolo to take care of his future wife and children.

Jim Bob explained that since Vuolo earned a modest pastor’s salary, things would be a lot tighter once he transitioned from being single to being married. He also revealed that Jinger loved to go thrift shopping and spend money, so Vuolo may need to get an additional part-time job.

It seems Jim Bob may have been a bit overprotective with his advice.

But, it makes sense that he has some concerns since his daughter Jill apparently married someone that would rather ask people for money than earn it himself.

After TLC fired Derick Dillard from Counting On because of transphobic comments on Twitter, he immediately set up a GoFundMe page and asked fans for $10,000. But, this wasn’t the first time the couple had solicited fans for money.

While they lived in El Salvador for two years and worked for a church, the Dillards asked for money on several different occasions. Each time, fans always let them know how inappropriate it was and recommended they get real jobs.

Fans can watch Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo on new episodes of Counting On every Monday night on TLC.