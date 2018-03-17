Melissa Stetten Pictures: Model Claims Then-Married Donald Trump Jr. Flirted With Her

Stetten released some of the flirty messages Trump Jr. had sent her.

Melissa Stetten is getting some viral attention after the model came forward to accuse Donald Trump Jr. of flirting with her while he was still a married man, kicking up controversy in the wake of his divorce announcement.

Reports this week indicated that the eldest son of President Donald Trump is headed for divorce from his wife of 13 years, Vanessa. While the reports indicate that the couple grew apart due to Donald Trump Jr.’s time traveling and his wife growing wary of the spotlight on the family, model Melissa Stetten also came forward to show that he was less than faithful. She spoke to Hollywood Life about a series of “salacious” messages he sent her back in 2011 that she believed crossed the line.

The messages came just a few weeks after Vanessa Trump gave birth, and Donald Trump Jr. responded to a tweet Stetten wrote about pulling a muscle while changing a tampon. Trump Jr. responded to the tweet, asking if she “smelled bacon,” and followed it up with a DM telling her that he had gotten “s**t” for the comment and was glad he had not asked her to send a bathroom photo.

There were other messages of a flirtatious nature, which Stetten has shared on Twitter.

As the report noted, Donald Trump Jr.’s lawyers released the full exchange and said it was a joke, which Melissa Stetten disputed.

“How is it a joke between friends if we’re not friends?” she told Hollywood Life.

Stetten said it was more than just a one-off exchange as well. She noted that he often made comments and replies on her Twitter posts, indicating that he was keeping an eye on her.

“He just started following me so I followed back. He would favorite my tweets and occasionally reply,” she told People magazine. “I always thought of the Trumps as idiots so it was entertaining to see his failed attempts at hitting on me.”

I deleted my tweets a while ago in this exchange but just found this one pic.twitter.com/VXJ6lL9Ena — Melissa Stetten (@MelissaStetten) March 16, 2018

Since coming forward, Melissa Stetten has seen a rush of attention. There have been articles written about her in a number of celebrity news outlets and pictures of the model have been splashed across social media. Stetten has been featured in magazines like InStyle and Cosmopolitan, Hollywood Life noted.

I’ll gladly accept all this attention but how is 5 facts about me news? https://t.co/vRdHnM70T5 — Melissa Stetten (@MelissaStetten) March 17, 2018

Melissa Stetten herself seems bemused with the attention, even sharing some of the articles and cracking jokes at Donald Trump Jr.’s expense on her Twitter page. There is no indication that there are any allegations of Trump Jr. cheating as part of his divorce.