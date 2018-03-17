‘The Voice’: Adam Levine Just Wants To Make Blake Shelton Suffer In New Outtakes

Adam says seeing Blake suffer brings him "joy."

Adam Levine and Blake’s Shelton’s The Voice rivalry is alive and well on Season 14, as new outtakes from the latest round of blind auditions prove. In a new clip of the current coaching line-up obtained by Hollywood Life, Levine can be seen poking a whole lot of fun at Shelton as he admits that he loves to watch him “suffer.”

In the new video, The Voice Season 14 coaches Blake, Adam, Kelly Clarkson, and Alicia Keys can all be seen goofing off between performances by contestants, during which time the Maroon 5 frontman takes the time to get in another jab at his longtime frenemy on the NBC show.

As the group turned their chairs back around following an audition, Adam joked that whenever Blake suffers on the show it brings him a whole lot of happiness.

“Basically, whenever it’s a guarantee that Blake will suffer, all it does is bring me bliss and joy,” Levine – who became a father for the second time with his wife, Victoria’s Secret model Behati Prinsloo, in February – joked as his fellow coaches laughed along.

Levine then proved just how happy seeing Shelton – who he’s appeared on the last 14 seasons of the show with – suffer makes him, doing a happy dance with his arms as he sat in his red spinning chair.

But it wasn’t just Adam taking shots at Blake in the newly released The Voice outtake footage, as his jabs were most definitely reciprocated.

Shelton also took a jab at his friend and rival during the blinds, telling him that if the show were about saying “hollow c**p” that he’d be a winner.

“I’m just saying that if you want to win, you won as far as saying the most hollow, empty c**p,” Shelton told Levine before the father of two then jokingly called for security to have Blake removed from the set.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

The two have famously been frenemies on the NBC series since it first began in 2011, and their rivalry has been on full display once again this year.

In a behind-the-scenes The Voice sneak peek recently obtained by Parade, after Shelton used his newly introduced block to stop Levine from getting an act on his team, the bandmember made it pretty clear that he wasn’t exactly happy with the outcome.

Slamming the country star, Adam told him, “What’s amazing to me is you are a manipulative b*****d.”

Shelton even admitted last year that although the two joke around on The Voice with their cutting remarks and personal digs, they actually do get pretty mad with one another sometimes.

“We are constantly at each other’s throats, and sometimes we really do get mad at each other,” Blake told The Tennessean last year of his relationship with Adam.

“We’re those two guys you knew in high school where we have this bond that is unexplainable,” he continued. “[The Voice] brings out the best and worst in both of us. It truly is an explosive relationship.”

The Voice Season 14 airs on NBC on both Monday and Tuesday nights.