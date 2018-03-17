‘DWTS’s’ Kym Johnson Proudly Shows Off Baby Bump At Over 8 Months Pregnant With Twins

Kym and husband Robert Herjavec will be welcoming their twins into the world in just a few weeks.

Dancing with the Stars alum Kym Johnson is proudly showing off her baby bump at more than eight months pregnant with twins. Daily Mail published photos of the star out and about this week where she revealed her growing baby bump to the world in a black T-shirt and yoga pants.

The 41-year-old mom-to-be went makeup-free in the snaps captured by photographers as she made her way around Los Angeles.

The dancing star was spotted just weeks before she’s expected to welcome her babies into the world with her husband, Shark Tank businessman Robert Herjavec, who she met when they competed together on Dancing with the Stars in 2015.

The site revealed that it appeared Johnson could have been making last minute plans for her baby’s nurseries, as she was spotted outside a Californian interior design studio.

Kym has also been sharing glimpses of her baby bump on social media over the past few months, proudly revealing her pregnancy body to the world with various photos on Instagram.

A few days after being snapped out and about in Los Angeles, Johnson revealed her growing middle in a snap uploaded to her account as she posted a sweet photo of herself posing with a family who attended her dance studio to prepare for their daughter’s wedding.

Kym revealed in the caption of the snap – which showed her baby bump off in a body-hugging black dress – that she’s now 33 weeks pregnant.

“Sweetest family are now ready to hit the dance floor for their daughter’s wedding! Mom and Dad have basics down, Father daughter dance down, Bride and Groom will be magical,” the DWTS dancer wrote, sweetly adding amid the hashtags #33weekspregnant and #twins.

Kym has mainly stayed out of the spotlight since announcing last year that she and husband Robert are expecting twins, though she told E! News back in January that she was six months pregnant and was in “the home stretch” when it comes to giving birth.

“We are in the home-stretch now,” Kym said two months ago, even calling her pregnancy with twins a “miracle.”

When asked if she had any plans to return to Dancing with the Stars, she responded, “Obviously, I am going to have my hands full—definitely for the first three months or so” before suggesting that she probably won’t be returning to the ABC show again, at least not in the same way fans have come to know her for.

“[I’ve] hung up my dance shoes for good now,” Mrs. Herjavec added, suggesting that she probably won’t be back on the series as a professional dancer again.

However, Johnson did tease that she’d love to return to the series in a different capacity as a judge or even a host.

John Sciulli / Getty Images

As Inquisitr previously reported, Kym has been keeping fit throughout her pregnancy with twins.

Johnson has even continued to teach dance and exercise classes to her customers at her The BOD by Kym Herjavec dance and fitness studio in Los Angeles over the past few months.

The pregnant star has also been giving other pregnant women advice on how to stay active and healthy while they’re expecting on her blog earlier this year.