Kate Middleton May Be The Queen’s Fave Over Meghan Markle, Reports ‘Radar Online’

Fans think that the Queen likes Kate Middleton more than Meghan Markle when she described her as trusty and well-beloved.

Kate Middleton and Prince William have been the favorite royal couple of many people, but with Meghan Markle coming into the picture, as she is set to marry Prince Harry, some fans can’t help but compare the American actress to the Duchess of Cambridge. There are some people who think that she is not worthy to be a princess, having been married and divorced in the past.

According to a new report from Radar Online, the Queen may have thrown a shade at Meghan in her consent letter. The palace released the 91-year-old monarch’s statement last Wednesday that she approves of Markle’s wedding to Prince Harry. Her letter seemed amicable and dignified, but some fans remembered the statement she released when Kate got engaged to Prince William.

The Queen referred to Middleton as “our trusty and well-beloved Catherine” whereas she paid no compliment to Markle and just mentioned her name straight away. Elizabeth II may have just revealed that Kate is her favorite over Meghan with the way she described the two women in her letter.

According to the celebrity news site, the Queen trained the 36-year-old Duchess for some time before she got engaged. Kate also dated William for several years before they got married whereas Meghan has only dated Harry for a year. The 36-year-old actress also recently met the British royal family and made her first public appearance with her fiancé’s grandmother this week.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

While some people think that the Queen prefers Kate Middleton over Meghan Markle, The Sun believes that it wasn’t a royal snub. According to the news site, Meghan’s letter was a Charter of Declaration unlike what Kate received which was from the Instrument of Consent and was given near her wedding day to William. Since the former Suits star is set to marry Harry in May, she may receive a personal message from Elizabeth II as well.

The Sun compared Middleton’s Charter of Declaration to Markle’s letter and she also didn’t get a personal introduction. Fans are now waiting to see how the Queen will describe the Los Angeles-born actress when she gets the letter from the Instrument of Consent. To prove that Kate isn’t her favorite, Her Royal Highness took time to have an intimate lunch with her future granddaughter-in-law on Mother’s Day as reported by Express.