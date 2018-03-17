Little Caesars Has To Give Away A Lot Of Free Pizza After UMBC’s Massive Upset Of Virginia In NCAA Tournament

Little Caesars obviously underestimated the power of the Retrievers of UMBC.

It was something that had never been done before in the history of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, but there has to be a first time for everything, right? The University of Maryland-Baltimore County went into Friday night’s game as a number 16 seed facing off against the No. 1-seeded Virginia Cavaliers. When all was said and done, the biggest upset in March Madness history happened and it is going to cost Little Caesars Pizza.

No one could have possibly thought it was going to happen as it simply hadn’t ever taken place before. No 16 seed had ever been able to conquer a number one team in any region in any tournament, and there was hardly a soul who thought the UMBC Retrievers could do it. If you look at social media, most people watching the tournament don’t even know what UMBC stands for.

Well, they know now.

As reported by the Baltimore Sun, the Retrievers didn’t just defeat Virginia, but they decimated them in the first round by a score of 74-54. Fans around the world were destroyed as their brackets had been completely busted and almost all hope was lost.

Things may be bad by those playing March Madness selection games, but things are probably much worse for Little Caesars. About three hours before the tip-off of the evening’s games, the pizza company sent out this alert on social media.

They probably didn’t think there was a snowball’s chance of a 16 seed ever defeating a No. 1 seed, and they figured they were safe. Well, things don’t always go as one may hope and the UMBC Retrievers are the Cinderellas of the tournament and the heroes of pizza lovers everywhere.

After the upset, the promise made by Little Caesars was set in stone. Now, anyone who enters a participating location between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. (local time) on April 2, 2018, will receive the offer if they mention it.

If they mention the offer, they will receive one free Hot-N-Ready Lunch Combo which consists of a 4-slice DEEP! DEEP! Dish Pepperoni Pizza and one 20 oz. Pepsi-Cola product. That’s not a bad deal anywhere because you really can’t beat something for free.

As fans celebrated around the country after UMBC’s huge upset of the Virginia Cavaliers, pizza lovers also rejoiced. For the first time in the history of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, a number 16 seed defeated a number one seed and made history. Along with placing their names in the record books, they also won free Little Caesars pizza for a lot of people.