The sixth Infinity Stone might be the biggest MacGuffin in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe films.

The release of the new Avengers: Infinity War trailer has undoubtedly offered a better insight into what would happen in the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe flick. The teaser featured a brief look at Captain America reuniting with Black Panther after the events of Civil War and even a hilarious scene where Star-Lord attempted to shut down Tony Stark’s plan. Interestingly, the trailer may have also revealed that Thanos might not complete his collection of Infinity Stones just yet.

Fans have already seen glimpses of the Mad Titan brandishing the Infinity Gauntlet in the first trailer. It was clear that Thanos was able to collect three of the Gems yet there were fewer Infinity Stones featured in the second Avengers: Infinity War teaser. People have pointed out that the scene where Captain America struggles with the Mad Titan reveals that the Gauntlet only has the Power and Space Stone.

The scene appears in the latter part of the Avengers: Infinity War trailer, right after Thanos seems to be telling Tony Stark, “I hope they remember you.” The sequence quickly cuts to the Mad Titan trying to land a punch which Steve Rogers holds back. The shot shows that the Infinity Gauntlet only contains the Orb’s Power Stone as well as the Space Stone from the Tesseract.

There are many things that the scene confirms right away. According to Gizmodo, this could mean that Thanos has traveled to Wakanda to procure the Mind Stone, which is still embedded in Vision’s forehead. However, the Mad Titan is also shown putting the Gem into the Gauntlet in the first trailer, confirming that the Avengers could lose to Thanos in Infinity War.

Loki might hand Thanos the Tesseract (Space Stone) in ‘Avengers: Infinity War.’ Marvel

But could this mean that the Mad Titan will not be able to finish collecting the Infinity Stones in Avengers: Infinity War? Although there is a possibility that Ebony Maw will help Thanos get the Time Stone from Doctor Strange, some believe that the Soul Stone will not appear in the film. There are speculations that the final Gem will ultimately be revealed in Avengers 4.

Find out if the Soul Stone is merely a MacGuffin when Avengers: Infinity War premieres on April 27.