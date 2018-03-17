WWE Rumors: AJ Styles Injury Scare At MSG Before ‘WrestleMania 34’ Dream Match, According To ‘Wrestling News’

Concerned fans watched as Styles was helped backstage at WWE's MSG event on Friday.

On Friday night, social media quickly lit up with WWE rumors involving the current WWE Champion, AJ Styles, getting hurt at a live event. Several websites, including Wrestling News, also reported of the potential that Styles was injured. The speculation arrived just weeks before a huge WrestleMania 34 dream match scheduled between Styles and Royal Rumble winner Shinsuke Nakamura. Here are the latest details on the WWE Champion’s situation ahead of the big pay-per-view.

The news of the possible Styles’ injury came via multiple tweets and websites, including Wrestling News. The website indicated that although there weren’t a lot of details at the moment, it appeared Styles had to be helped backstage at the WWE’s live show in Madison Square Garden. Styles was in a tag team match with his future opponent, Nakamura, against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. As Styles and Nakamura were awaiting the arrival of their opponents to the ring, Owens and Zayn snuck in from behind them to beat them down.

That pre-match attack angle continued with the duo attacking Styles’ leg with a chair. A referee eventually threw up the “X” sign which is usually an indication of a legitimate injury. From there, officials had to help a limping Styles to get backstage. Some fans tweeted a photo showing Styles being assisted by WWE personnel to get to the backstage area.

In an update that quickly hit Twitter after the initial scare, Daily DDT tweeted there seemed to be some positive news about the situation. After being helped backstage, Styles rushed out to make a save, which seems to indicate this injury was not legitimate. For the most part, it appears the original concerns were based on what may have been a swerve by WWE to make fans think something bad had happened. That usually leads to publicity, such as a lot of tweets hitting Twitter and getting “AJ Styles” or “WWE MSG” trending.

Another fan tweeted a photo showing Styles heading backstage after he returned. The fan noted that Styles “limped” backstage after coming back to hit Sami Zayn with a chair. If the injury isn’t later reported as real at some time in the near future, then fans should expect that the big WWE Championship match will still take place. That’s good news for fans, as it’s currently considered among the best matches on the upcoming card. That match is scheduled for Sunday, April 8, at the WWE’s WrestleMania 34 pay-per-view.