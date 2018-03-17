‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Victor Sets Trap, JT Caught, And Victoria Challenges Ashley

JT is running out of time to find something about Victor. Meanwhile, another battle between Ashley and Victoria is brewing.

There’s going to be more confrontations and clashes between the Newmans. JT is poking around Victor’s ranch and is planning how he can fast-track his investigation. Meanwhile, Victoria is choosing her punishment based on two choices that Victor gave, and she’s going to issue a challenge against Ashley.

Victor Catches JT

Monday on The Young and the Restless, Paul (Doug Davidson) warns JT (Thad Luckinbill) that his investigation of Victor (Eric Braeden) is getting longer than necessary. He wants to call off the investigation, but JT insists he needs time. Paul argues there may not be anything to discover at Newman Enterprises at all, but JT asks for one more shot, via Soaps.com.

When he gets a chance to pick up Reed (Tristan Lake Leabu) at the ranch, he’ll sneak in Victor’s home office and take a photo of his safe. He answers a call from Victoria (Amelia Heinle), who’s wondering what’s taking him so long to get Reed. Then Victor appears. JT says he took a call from work, but Victor does not seem convinced.

The Young and the Restless spoilers also reveal that JT will urge Victoria to stay at Newman Enterprises, which kind of surprises Victoria, although she’s pleased that he is supportive. But what shocks her is when JT even suggested that she should hang out at the ranch to bond with her father more often. JT says they should beat Victor in his own game.

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Victor is going to set a trap, which might be for JT. Victor suspects he’s up to something, and if he’s not careful, he’ll get caught. Spoilers also tease that Victor will give him an ultimatum.

Victoria Challenges Ashley

As a consequence of framing Ashley (Eileen Davidson), Victor gave Victoria two options: leave the company or face a demotion. The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Vikki is choosing the latter, and it is going to be a challenge for Abby (Melissa Ordway).

While Abby and Ashley may think they have scored a win against Victoria, given her punishment, Vikki is not anywhere near giving up. The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that she is going to challenge Ashley. Victoria will now be answering to Abby and Ashley, and it’s going to be their turn to make it difficult for her. But Vikki is going to face them. How far can she go and how bad will this war be will be revealed, in time.

The Young and the Restless airs Mondays to Fridays at 12:30 p.m. on CBS.