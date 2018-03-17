The WWE attempted to put Batista in the WWE Hall of Fame this year.

It turns out that the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony in 2018 almost had another entrant. Already filling up with names like Bill Goldberg, Jeff Jarrett, the Dudley Boyz, and Ivory, it turns out that Dave Bautista, who wrestled in the WWE as Batista, was offered a spot in the WWE Hall of Fame. However, Batista turned down the offer to enter the Hall of Fame and talked about that moment in an interview he recently conducted with the online wrestling clothes store Grplgme, via Sportskeeda. In that interview, Batista revealed the real reason he turned down the WWE Hall of Fame offer.

Batista And His WWE Career

The last time that Batista was in the WWE, things went horribly wrong. One of the stipulations in his WWE contract for his return was to become world champion again. The WWE brought him back as a face and put him in a feud with Alberto Del Rio.

The WWE then booked Batista to win the Royal Rumble and main event WrestleMania where he would win the world title. The only problem is that Daniel Bryan had become the most popular wrestler in the WWE and fans turned on Batista immediately. It wasn’t his fault, but it was the wrong place at the wrong time.

Batista has said that he knew he needed to return as a heel, but the WWE insisted on him being a face. The WWE finally relented when fans mercilessly booed him and turned him heel and booked Daniel Bryan to win the title instead. Batista then rejoined Evolution and started a great feud with The Shield before quitting the WWE and leaving to continue his budding film career.

Casey Rodgers / AP Images

Batista And The WWE Hall Of Fame

Batista admitted that his last WWE run did not go as well as it could have if he had returned as a heel. When the WWE approached him about an induction into the WWE Hall of Fame, Batista rejected the idea — for now.

Batista said that the reason he doesn’t want to enter the WWE Hall of Fame is that his WWE career is not over with yet. Batista said that he has one more run left in him, and previously said that he would love to come back full-time and have one final run before officially retiring.

Batista also said that “scheduling” and “creative issues” are all that is standing in the way. For the scheduling, Batista appeared in both Guardians of the Galaxy movies and the upcoming Avengers: Infinity War, among other appearances. If he clears his movie schedule, and the WWE agrees to how he should return, Batista said that he feels that he has been very vocal with the WWE that he wants to return for one last run.