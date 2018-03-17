WWE News: ‘WrestleMania 34’ Championship Match Winner Odds Revealed

The superstars most likely to leave the pay-per-view with most of the titles have been published.

With the WWE’s WrestleMania 34 pay-per-view just weeks away, the championship matches have mostly been booked. Fans will see Roman Reigns challenge Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship and Shinsuke Nakamura take on AJ Styles for the WWE Championship. Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair each appear to have opponents to defend their women’s titles against, as do the current WWE United States and Intercontinental Champions. Here’s a look at how likely the titles are to change hands, based on the latest betting odds.

On Friday, WWE Leaks reported that the Kambi Oddsmakers have officially republished their WrestleMania 34 championship odds now that the matches are more clear for the PPV card. That includes two brand new betting categories, as previously there weren’t any odds offered for either the WWE Intercontinental or United States titles, due to the fact these matches were still being set up.

As of right now, both titles have potential new winners based on the betting odds. In the Intercontinental title picture, Finn Balor is a -125 favorite to win, while Rollins is a +100 underdog and current champion The Miz is at +400. For the U.S. title, it’s Jinder Mahal receiving top odds. The “Modern Day Maharaja” is at -142 while Bobby Roode is a +350 underdog and current champion Randy Orton a smaller +125 underdog.

AJ Styles will defend his WWE title against 2018 Royal Rumble winner Shinsuke Nakamura at the ‘WrestleMania 34’ PPV. WWE

Most fans are expecting new champions to emerge from the WWE Universal title and WWE Championship matches. That seems to be the case with oddsmakers too as Shinsuke Nakamura is a -250 favorite to win the WWE title from AJ Styles (+175) and Roman Reigns (-800) is a heavy favorite to conquer “The Beast” Brock Lensar (+400) for the Universal title.

The Raw and SmackDown Live women’s title pictures are a bit tougher to gauge based on the storylines. It’s already known that Asuka is going to challenge Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown women’s title. While Asuka is a -300 favorite to win the title on “the grandest stage of them all,” there’s a wild card. “Ms. Money in the Bank” Carmella is the second favorite as she could cash in her briefcase. She’s carrying -150 odds while the current champion Charlotte is a +400 underdog.

That leaves current WWE Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss. The four-time women’s champion has seen her odds shift. She was a heavy underdog at +600 weeks ago, but now is just +300 to retain. Meanwhile, her likely opponent, Nia Jax, is receiving odds of -500, showing her to be a strong candidate to leave WrestleMania with the belt.

The WrestleMania 34 pay-per-view arrives on Sunday, April 8, from New Orleans, Louisiana. Several more championship matches are likely to be officially announced in the coming weeks such as the tag team and Cruiserweight title matches, as well as the odds for matches involving John Cena, Ronda Rousey, and more.