Senate Candidate Plans To Provide Shotguns To Homeless

MLive reports that Brian Ellison, a Libertarian Party candidate for the U.S. Senate in Michigan who is running against Democratic incumbent Debbie Stabenow, thinks homeless people should be armed in order to protect themselves.

He said his candidacy focuses on the homeless population because they “are probably the most ostracized, victimized oppressed class of people.”

“You can really see how the public perceives the homeless as less than human – it’s a shame,” he said. “Homeless people are people too, and they have a right to defend themselves.”

Ellison hopes to raise at least $10,000 for the homeless, but none of that money would be spent on food, shelter or medical care. Every penny would go to provide shotguns and firearms training for homeless people in the metro Detroit area.

Ellison, who is expected to be the Libertarian Party’s candidate in the November midterm election, said his preference would be for the homeless to be armed with pistols, but due to the licensing requirements in the state, it would be too difficult to arm the homeless with handguns. Pistols need to be registered, and owners need to provide a physical address, so he will settle for pump-action shotguns.

His plan is to “pre-qualify” homeless people who want shotguns and are deemed suitable candidates to own them. No one would be forced to be armed.

“The first thing that we’re gonna do is ask them if they think this is something that would benefit them. We’re certainly not trying to force anything on anybody.”

Ammunition would be provided with the shotguns, probably in five- or six-shell magazines, and more shells would be authorized if the owners legitimately used their guns to defend themselves; however, if people spent their ammunition “shooting cans in somebody’s private property,” then they would not be given more shells.

Elison doesn’t believe there is any danger to his plan.

When asked about the potential for homeless people to shoot at police officers, Ellison noted that he is a longtime gun owner and has never shot a cop.

“I don’t know why the homeless are viewed as such a different type of people as the rest of us. I carry a gun with me all the time, and I don’t victimize anyone. I wouldn’t expect that the homeless would use their weapons to fight off the police who are asking them to leave.”

However, the Mirror News reports that of the nearly 20,000 homeless living in the city of Detroit, nearly one-third are mentally ill. Many people think that Ellison’s plan would not only hurt the homeless population, but could also be a recipe for disaster for everyone.

