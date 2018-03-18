‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Week Of March 19: Ashley Sues Jack, Nikki Confesses, And Lily Acts Out

Next week on 'Y&R' is a clash of titans as Jack and Victor do battle physically.

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of March 19-23 reveal that family secrets will be exposed and two sets of siblings do battle. Circumstances force someone to turn dark, and one man loses his patience and physically attacks his rival. Things get intense in Genoa City heading into the 45th anniversary of Y&R the following week.

Y&R Spoilers, Monday, March 19

As the week in Genoa city starts, spoilers from Soap Central indicate that Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) is back in town and stunned by what Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson) does next. Ashley sues Jack for defamation. Jack thinks he did Ashley a favor by ruining her at Newman Enterprises.

Jack has no idea how angry she is. Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) helps Lily Ashby (Christel Khalil) select some models for her new agency, but they’re guys, not gals! Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) confesses to Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) about her open marriage.

Young and the Restless spoilers promise that Phyllis Abbott (Gina Tognoni) warns Nick about letting Sharon Newman (Sharon Case) pretend to be Christian’s mama. Paul Williams (Doug Davidson) tells JT Hellstrom (Thad Luckinbill) that they’re canceling his investigation.

JT promises he’ll find evidence on Victor Newman (Eric Braeden), and when he’s at the ranch, She Knows Soaps‘ Y&R spoilers say he plans to crack The Mustache’s safe. Also, JT finds out there’s a Walnut Grove high school reunion coming next week.

Young And The Restless Spoilers, Tuesday, March 20

On Tuesday, Y&R spoilers say that Lily is prepared to play as dirty as she must to stop Hilary Curtis (Mishael Morgan) from getting pregnant with Devon Hamilton’s (Bryton James) baby. Lily knows if they have a child together, Devon will never be free of the schemer.

Meanwhile, Nick confronts his mom’s young lover Arturo (Jason Canela) because he thinks the guy is using her for her money. Also, Nick is worried Victor will explode when the truth comes out, and he finally convinces his mother that his concerns are legit.

That same day, Young and the Restless spoilers from She Knows say that Nikki wonders about Arturo’s motives. But if you recall how their affair began, it was Nikki that seduced Arturo, not the other way around. Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway) takes on a new challenge.

Ashley and Traci Abbott (Beth Maitland) decided to record video of Dina Mergeron (Marla Adams) to capture her memories before they’re all lost. Abby works with Charlie Ashby (Noah Alexander Gerry) to make it happen.

Y&R Spoilers, Wednesday, March 21

At mid-week, spoilers say that JT and Victoria Newman’s (Amelia Heinle) relationship takes an unexpected return. Some rumors say this is when JT turns abusive and will soon assault Victor and send him to the hospital from severe injuries.

Young and the Restless spoilers promise that Devon and Hilary finalize their arrangements to make a baby. That same day, Victor sets a trap, but is this about JT or Nikki? Given the spoiler from the soap magazines that JT needs to watch his back, it’s about that safe.

Since Victor caught JT snooping on Monday, no doubt he knows his daughter’s ex-husband is back to make trouble. The same day, though, Nikki is busted with Arturo, and since Nick already knows, it may be Victor that gets confirmation that Nikki is having fun outside of their marriage.

Young And The Restless Spoilers, Thursday, March 22

Later in the week, Jack is at the ranch, and Y&R spoilers say The Mustache can’t resist taunting him. Victor mocks Jack for screwing up and losing Ashley from Jabot, and his innuendo irritates Jack until he snaps and comes at Victor physically, as shown in new promo photos.

Arturo is there and holds Jack back when things turn ugly. Jack will be even more livid when Ashley and Victor begin an affair after the revelation about Nikki sleeping with Arturo. Ashley is determined to press forward with the lawsuit against Jack to protect her reputation.

That same day, Nick makes a gesture of kindness, but it doesn’t work out so well. Photos from this week’s CBS Soaps in Depth show Nick and Sharon spending time at their shared home and getting closer though many of his loved ones warned him against it.

Y&R Spoilers, Friday, March 23

Finally, after Victor catches JT red-handed breaking into his safe, he slaps him with an ultimatum. JT is over the edge and going to extremes, and it’s clear his time is running out in Genoa City, possibly after Vikki kills him.

Young and the Restless spoilers predict that Nick makes a shocking decision and it might be to fall right back into romance with his ex-wife. Sharon is ready for it but Nick’s clearly on the rebound, and it’s way too soon. Dina reveals a secret.

Victor takes matters into his own hands and could come after Paul and Christine Williams (Lauralee Bell) for harassing him. Even if JT found evidence of wrongdoing in Victor’s safe, they couldn’t use it because he didn’t have a warrant to search.

Week Of March 26 Spoilers

The following week, it’s the 45th anniversary of Y&R. Back next week are Kelly Kruger as JT’s ex Mac, David Lago as Raul, Lauren Woodland as Brittany, Jamie Lyn Bauer as Leslie, Janice Lynde as Leslie, and Meg Bennett as Julia.

Also, Michael Mealor debuts in the recast role of Kyle Abbott on March 26. Catch up on Y&R scoop on Lily swapping Devon’s sperm and Joshua Morrow confirming the Shick reunion. Watch CBS weekdays for new episodes and check back here often for the latest The Young and the Restless spoilers and news.