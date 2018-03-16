Jared Kushner And Ivanka Trump Could Be Headed Out Of White House As Democrats Demand Jared Be Fired

Trump could already be coming up with an exit plan for Jared and Ivanka, reports indicate.

Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump’s days in the White House could be very numbered.

As reports circulate that the two could soon be departing Donald Trump’s administration and moving back to New York, a group of 25 House Democrats released a letter demanding that Trump “immediately” fire Kushner for what they saw as threats to national security.

In the letter, addressed to Chief of Staff John Kelly, the group said they have urgent concerns about Kushner’s access to classified information, citing reporting from the Washington Post that Kushner is seen as a potential asset by foreign countries.

“Officials in at least four countries have privately discussed ways they can manipulate Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law and senior adviser, by taking advantage of his complex business arrangements, financial difficulties and lack of foreign policy experience,” the letter cited.

While it does not seem likely that Donald Trump would use the demand of House Democrats to fire his son-in-law, his departure could be happening naturally. A report earlier this month claimed that Trump has already been considering an exit plan for Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump and has been working closely with Kelly on how to get them out of the White House.

As the New York Times reported, Trump had grown frustrated by Jared Kushner’s legal troubles and wanted to clear him from the administration. This comes amid a larger purge of Trump’s administration, with rumors that many other top officials will soon be fired as well.

This would be a sharp departure from Trump’s early administration, when he billed Kushner as an all-talented fixer in charge of peace negotiations in the Middle East, leading the White House’s response to the opioid epidemic, and a host of other issues including response to manufacturing sector changes.

But Kushner has also been in the crosshairs for critics of the White House who said that he was never qualified for this work and had no experience either as a diplomat or at any level of government. They have also pointed to his unresolved business conflicts, which they say should preclude him from working in the White House.

The Trump Organization and Jared Kushner’s family company are quietly doing business together — and that should raise some red flags. https://t.co/sLtNKoIKEp — Citizens for Ethics (@CREWcrew) March 16, 2018

The report noted that Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump would welcome the move, as they have both wanted to leave Washington and return back to their lives in New York.