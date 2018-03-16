NBA Rumors: Tyreke Evans To Sign With Boston Celtics This Summer Per ‘Hoops Habit’

Should the Boston Celtics sign Tyreke Evans for the 2018 season?

The Boston Celtics are one of the strongest teams in the NBA this season, but 2018 could bring a few changes to cement them as the team to beat for the next few years. With Kyrie Irving, Gordan Hayward, Al Horford as their core, the Celtics will be loaded. However, there is always room for at least one more body to help get them over the hump. According to Gil Alcaraz IV of Hoops Habit, the Celtics will sign Tyreke Evans this offseason.

This will be an important move for the Celtics, as it will probably end the relationship with Marcus Smart. However, it will be interesting to see what Brad Stevens does with Jaylen Brown. Will he start Brown and have Evans come off the bench as a Sixth Man or start Evans and have Brown take over that role? Either way, the Celtics will be loaded from top to bottom.

In 2017, while playing for the Memphis Grizzlies, Evans revived his career. After an injury-filled year in 2016, while playing for the New Orleans Pelicans and Sacramento Kings, Evans has turned it around with the Grizzlies by averaging 19.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 5.2 assists while shooting 45 percent from the floor. While the Grizzlies have failed to make any noise this season due to injuries, Evans was one of the players Danny Ainge was looking to trade for before the 2018 trade deadline. Although a deal wasn’t done, it seems that this offseason may be the right time for the two parties to come together.

Jae C. Hong / AP Images

Evans is a 10-year vet and will not only provide steady scoring from the perimeter, he will also be looked upon as another leader in the locker room and on the court. Pairing Evans with Irving will give the Celtics another guard with great handles who can create his own shot while looking to get others involved. While Evans has spent the latter stages of his career as a shooting guard, he came into the league splitting time at point guard.

Alcaraz would also to go on to make the point that while Evans is sure to see an increase from his $3.3 million salary, the Celtics will wind a way to create enough cap space to get this deal done.