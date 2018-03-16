Families Wait By Florida Bridge Collapse To See If Rubble Holds Bodies Of Loved Ones Who Didn’t Come Home

Six families knew that their loved ones were in the area of the bridge collapse, and when they didn't come home yesterday, the possibility that they were buried beneath the rubble became very real.

The Florida bridge collapse is still littered with crushed cars beneath tons of rubble and debris. In those crushed vehicles, there are bodies of victims who happened to be traveling in one of the eight lanes of traffic beneath that bridge when it came crashing down yesterday.

Sadly, no one knows who was under the bridge at the time it came crashing down. The bridge collapsed onto a major roadway, and those who lost their lives when it occurred were simply at the wrong place at the wrong time.

Fox News coverage of the bridge collapse on Friday evening explained that there are six families waiting for the recovery efforts to bring up bodies from the rubble today. Six people who were known to have been in the area yesterday never made it home. The families have no idea if their family members are among those still trapped beneath the bridge, but they are hoping they are wrong.

With the death toll at six today, the search and recovery teams are still unearthing bodies from the rubble. The death toll could mount as the teams search for more victims of this catastrophe, according to the Washington Post.

Juan Perez, the director of the Miami-Dade Police Department, told reporters, “Our first priority is getting to those victims.”

First victim of Florida bridge collapse identified as FIU student https://t.co/H46kZWHXxd — bharathiseo (@bharathiseo88) March 16, 2018

According to Reuters, authorities report that there could still be more bodies in those crushed vehicles beneath the rubble of the collapsed bridge. The bridge fell on one of the busiest roadways in South Florida, and it happened in the blink of an eye.

At least 6 crushed to death in Florida bridge collapse https://t.co/GQdM4IRvmS — Vicki (@MsIceBlue) March 16, 2018

After a thorough search with sniffer dogs and high-tech listening devices, as well as fiber-optic cameras, authorities believe there is no one else alive in the rubble. The number of bodies still buried beneath the debris is still unknown.

At a news conference today, Perez said, “We know that there are people missing, the family members know that there are people missing, and what we can tell them is that we can assume that they’re in there.”

This is what the families of the missing are doing today: standing off to the side while watching the recovery efforts. They wait to see if the next car belongs to their loved one or the next body they bring up happens to be their family member who didn’t make it home.