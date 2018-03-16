WWE News: WrestleMania 35 Location Officially Announced

The WWE also released the official logo for WrestleMania 35 today as well.

The WWE still has a few weeks to go before WrestleMania 34 takes place in New Orleans on April 8, but the company is already making plans for WrestleMania 35 and announced the official location and the official logo for the event on Friday.

According to the official website of the WWE, the WrestleMania 35 location will be in New Jersey at MetLife Stadium — home of both the New York Giants and New York Jets. The announcement took place on Friday afternoon, and the WWE also announced that there would be numerous events taking place in New York and New Jersey throughout that week, with WrestleMania 35 taking place on Sunday, April 7, 2019.

WWE WrestleMania 35 At MetLife Stadium

Vince McMahon, Stephanie McMahon, John Cena, Nikki Bella, Triple H, Ronda Rousey, Braun Strowman, Alexa Bliss, Apollo, Titus O’Neil, Nia Jax and The New Day were all on hand for the announcement. Also in attendance was New Jersey Lt. Governor Shelia Oliver.

The last time that the WWE held their annual WrestleMania event at MetLife Stadium was in 2013 with WrestleMania 29. That event saw John Cena vs. The Rock as the main event. The WWE reported that WrestleMania 29 brought in $72 million in gross revenue and had a sold-out crowd of 80,676 fans in attendance.

The WWE also released the following logo for WrestleMania 35 in New Jersey. The logo has the head of the Statue of Liberty behind the WrestleMania name.

WrestleMania 34

While the WWE is already making plans for WrestleMania 35 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, they still need to host WrestleMania 34 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, the home of the New Orleans Saints.

The main event for this year’s show looks like it will either be Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship, the mixed tag match pitting Ronda Rousey and Kurt Angle against Triple H and Stephanie McMahon, or the rumored Undertaker vs. John Cena match. Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka is also a possibility, as the first-ever women’s main event at a WrestleMania show.

When it comes to WrestleMania 35 in New Jersey, many of those names will remain involved, with Ronda Rousey set to become a full-time WWE star, Roman Reigns still one of the brightest stars in the company, and the women are continuing to improve and make their mark in the WWE.