Watch Creighton vs. Kansas State 2018 Online: Live Streaming, Start Time, TV Channel, & Odds

How to watch as the Wildcats and Blue Jays battle in the south region on Friday night.

Among the NCAA tournament games on Friday, fans can watch Creighton vs. Kansas State live streaming online and on television. The South region matchup will put the No. 9 seed Wildcats against No. 8 seed Blue Jays in what could be a competitive and entertaining battle. Here are the latest March Madness game details including team odds, points total, start time, TV channel, and how to watch the Creighton vs. Kansas State game live stream online feeds.

This battle in Charlotte, North Carolina between the Blue Jays of the Big East and the Wildcats of the Big 12 could yield a Cinderella team. A look at the updated NCAA bracket reveals that the winner of this particular matchup will take on either Virginia or UMBC in the second round. The Odds Shark website currently has Creighton listed as two-point favorites on the spread ahead of this game, with an over/under points total of 143.5 points for bettors to contemplate. The Bluejays went 21-11 this past season but were 15-16 against the spread, while the Wildcats were 22-11 straight up and 14-16 against the spread.

This game marks the first meeting between these two schools, so there are no trends between them in recent history. However, one player from Creighton, senior Marcus Foster, will be facing his former school, Kansas State, who dismissed him after his sophomore season. The senior from Wichita Falls, Texas comes into the game averaging 20.3 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists. This looks like it has “revenge game” written all over it for Foster.

2017 Creighton Athletics Hall of Fame banquet – Our 2016-17 Male Athlete of the Year is @BluejayMBB's Marcus Foster. #CUHoF17 #GoJays pic.twitter.com/V5AHJAUD0i — Creighton Bluejays (@gocreighton) April 24, 2017

Creighton holds just a 1-5 straight up record when playing teams from the Big 12, but they have advanced to the second round three times in their past four appearances. It should also be noted that despite being an underdog here, Kansas State was 5-3 against the spread and straight up over their final eight games heading into the Big Dance.

The Creighton Bluejays vs. Kansas State Wildcats NCAA Tournament game gets started at 6:50 p.m. Eastern Time. Keep in mind the game could be delayed if any matchups ahead of it finish late. Live televised coverage of this game will be on the TNT channel. Viewers who have TNT as part of their cable or satellite television service can also use the TNTDrama website or any compatible TNT apps to watch the game live streaming online. Fans can also watch the matchup live streaming on the NCAA.com website or March Madness app, but an active cable or satellite log in may be required.

For all viewers without a cable or satellite subscription, the best option is to use a channel streaming service. One of these is Sling TV which currently offers a free one-week trial for anyone who wants to try it out. The channel streaming service also features TBS, TNT, and truTV which would give viewers access to a large number of college basketball matchups over the next week. More details are available at Sling.com website for how to sign up and watch.