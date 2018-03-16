Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth’s Family Shares Son Gideon’s First Photo Album

The reality star gave birth last month to her first son with husband, Austin Forsyth.

Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth and her husband, Austin Forsyth, welcomed their first baby into the world late last month, and the Duggar family has proudly shared his first photo album via their family website.

The young couple welcomed their son amid rumors that they had conceived him out of wedlock. While this is typically not a big deal in modern society, the Duggar family prides themselves on their Christian morals and values, which demands that their children don’t engage in premarital sex. Most of their children also wait until their wedding day to share their first kiss with their spouse.

However, the dates actually do add up, despite previous accounts that they may not, and Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth conceived her son on her honeymoon.

She delivered him via C-section after a 20-hour labor, which was documented on a TLC webisode. The young mother figured out that her baby was breech after dilating 6cm at home. She had prepared to deliver her son via a home birth but was unable to due to her baby’s position. Her sister Jill Duggar Dillard, who has earned a midwife certificate, was attending to the birth, despite the fact that she and her husband, Derick Dillard, decided to no longer appear on Counting On.

Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth’s son marked the 10th Duggar grandchild in what is a majority of boys. Thus far, her sister-in-law, Anna Duggar, is the only one to have had girls in the family and is raising two daughters.

The young mother and her husband have been incredibly happy to welcome their newest addition, and Austin Forsyth, Joy’s husband, has stated that he is excited to take his son hunting and fishing and doing the things that he likes to do.

Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth and Austin Forsyth subscribe to the idea of having as many children as possible, just like Joy’s parents. She has stated that she would like to have as many babies as God allows her to have, though she has said that she recognizes that not every woman can have as many children as her mother was able to have.