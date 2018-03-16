Geralt Of Rivia Enters The Stage Of History In ‘SoulCalibur VI’

Steel for Mitsurugi. Silver for Nightmare.

It just wouldn’t be a SoulCalibur game if there wasn’t a guest character or two from other game worlds. The previous game in the series had Ezio Auditore from Assassin’s Creed II, which certainly fit with the other medieval and Renaissance-era characters in the roster. For the sixth entry, Project Soul has teamed up with Polish developer CD Projekt RED to bring Geralt of Rivia from The Witcher series into the ring.

As Marcin Momot, community lead from CD Projekt RED, explains on their website, “When we were approached with the idea of doing a crossover, we thought our community would really enjoy playing as the witcher. We’ve collaborated with Bandai Namco artists to faithfully recreate Geralt, and shared original Witcher 3 assets like Geralt’s model, animations, and weapons. I think Bandai Namco did an outstanding job of capturing all the details and introducing The Witcher to SoulCalibur in a way fans of both series will enjoy.”

From the announcement made by CD Projekt RED, Geralt’s distinctive Wolf School-style swordplay and combat Signs have been translated over into the fighting game, and players facing off against Geralt with other characters will undoubtedly find the famed monster hunter at his home base of Kaer Morhen. Voice actor Doug Cockle will reprise the role of Geralt, and the Kaer Morhen stage will be accompanied musically by the song “Hunt or be Hunted” from the Witcher 3: Wild Hunt soundtrack. A sample of the song can be heard on composer Marcin Przybylowicz’s SoundCloud.

Producer Motohiro Okubo of Project Soul seems to be looking forward to having the White Wolf face off against heroes like Sophitia and villains such as Nightmare.

“All SoulCalibur characters have strong convictions and complex backgrounds and this is why it is a great honor for the whole SoulCalibur team to welcome Geralt as the guest character in SoulCalibur VI. Thanks to the great cooperation with CD Projekt RED, we’ve been able to fully integrate Geralt’s fighting style and appearance. We can’t wait for SoulCalibur fans around the world to welcome Geralt to the stage of History.”

Thus far, the other confirmed members of the SoulCalibur VI roster are Nightmare, Mitsurugi, Sophitia, Kilik, Ivy, Xianghua, and Zasalamel. The first new fighter in the series has also been introduced, a dual-blade wielding swordsman named Groh.

The newest demo of SoulCalibur VI is being made available to fans in San Francisco on Thursday, March 29 at Venue 550. Tickets are free while they last and the event is open to the public, capacity of the venue permitting. The event is scheduled to run from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m.

Get ready for the #SOULCALIBURVI Ring Out Event in SF on Mar. 29th! Play the demo and hear @dimmak & @AriusOfficial drop some beats. Get your FREE tix @ https://t.co/lKpDsAIs9i or tune in to our stream @ https://t.co/MWNljwkGg2 with @Kayane and @MarkMan23 at 7:30PM PDT! pic.twitter.com/4PYvlV0aFQ — SOULCALIBUR (@soulcalibur) March 16, 2018

SoulCalibur VI does not have a set release date, but it is confirmed for release in 2018, according to the latest post on PlayStation’s blog. The game will be playable on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

See Geralt in action for yourself in his SoulCalibur VI debut via the announcement trailer below.