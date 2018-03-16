Tia Mowry Wows Fans With Huge Bare Baby Bump Photo While More Than 8 Months Pregnant

Tia shared a look at her bare baby bump while over eight months pregnant.

Tia Mowry has been showing off her baby bump across social media ever since she confirmed that she was pregnant with her second child last year, and now the star is sharing one of her most revealing pregnancy photos yet.

Per Daily Mail, the former Sister, Sister actress wowed fans on social media by posting a snap of her huge bare baby bump on Instagram this week, just over a week after confirming that she was officially eight months pregnant.

Mowry, who also appeared to be makeup free and all-natural in the snap she shared with her fans, looked pretty shocked as she pulled her top up over the bump to reveal her growing middle to the world.

She then shared an inspirational message in the caption, admitting that she was still in awe of all the amazing things her body can do.

“Whoa!” Tia – who is already mom to 6-year-old son Cree with her husband Cory Hardrict – wrote while adding a pregnant woman emoji to her post. “A woman’s body can do amazing things!!”

Tamera Mowry-Housley’s twin sister then added the two hashtags #pregnancy and #womenempowerment in the caption of the photo, which was taken in her bedroom while she was still wearing her pajamas.

Mowry’s latest photo comes as the Instant Mom actress has given fans several glimpses into her pregnancy since confirming that she and Cory would be becoming parents again.

Just one day before uploading her latest bare bump snap, she shared an incredibly sweet family photo of herself and her actor husband on Instagram all dressed up where she told fans that she was “getting there” when it came to her second pregnancy – this time with a baby girl.

“Getting there and getting so excited!” she told fans alongside the snap of herself and Cory striking a pose together, adding that the image was taken by her dad.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Tia used social media to confirm that she was eight months pregnant on March 9, posting another photo of her growing bump and writing “Hello 8 months!”

The sweet snaps came shortly after Tia revealed that she and her husband would be choosing a unique name for their baby daughter.

Speaking to People, Mowry said that they were already thinking of names for their impending bundle of joy and admitted that she and Hardrict like the idea of their little girl having a unisex name.

“[Her name will be] very unique because Cree is very unique. We like unisex names,” Tia said.

Mowry added that she thinks her 6-year-old is already getting a little jealous when it comes to his little sister but is still very excited to become a big brother for the first time.

“He’s very excited. I can sense a little bit of jealousy,” Mowry continued to the site of how her son is adjusting to getting a sibling in the interview.

“I think he’s getting a little jealous of the baby, but we’re trying to make him feel as comfortable as possible,” Tia added.