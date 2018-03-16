Meghan Markle Is Not Throwing Kate Middleton A Baby Shower, Despite Tabloid Report [Debunked]

Celebrity rumor watchdog 'Gossip Cop' reports that it's likely the Duchess of Cambridge won't have a baby shower.

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton have reportedly become pretty close, according to a People Magazine profile of the Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry’s future wife. However, one tabloid is claiming that Markle is planning a baby shower for Kate Middleton, who is in the third trimester of her pregnancy. Gossip Cop is on the case, though, and the celebrity rumor watchdog is reporting that the tabloid story is fake.

According to Gossip Cop, Life & Style is the publication that has claimed that Meghan is Kate’s baby-shower planner. They cite an alleged source who claims that Meghan is sparing no expense for the event that’s meant to be a surprise. But as Gossip Cop notes, there are clues that the “insider” is not real. The quote uses the former Suits actress’ first and last names and calls Middleton by her first name, Kate. A true royal insider would more likely refer to Prince William’s wife as Catherine, Gossip Cop says.

Life & Style also claims that Markle has teamed up with Pippa Middleton, Kate’s sister, to plan the alleged event. They say that Pippa has taken on more responsibility than Meghan because the American actress and humanitarian is busy planning her own wedding, which takes place on May 19. The baby shower will reportedly take place at Kensington Palace and will have a small guest list of only about 10 people plus Kate Middleton’s mom, Carole. The supposed insider adds that Markle is spending a heap of money on gifts from high-end brands like Tiffany’s and Dior and creating a list of baby shower games.

People have noticed something odd about Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton's shoes https://t.co/uw3CUDR80K pic.twitter.com/UZTO81ySay — Mirror Royal (@MirrorRoyal) March 12, 2018

As mentioned, Gossip Cop has found lots of holes in the story. While they admit that Pippa is known for her party planning, they point out that it’s questionable that details, like the number of people on the guest list, would be revealed to a supermarket tabloid. They also reference an ABC News story which states that it’s very likely that Kate Middleton did not have a baby shower when she was pregnant with her first child in 2013.

First of all, the article states that baby showers are still catching on in the U.K. But the core of the reason for no baby shower seems to be that it’s seen as “inappropriate” because the royals are wealthy. Royal expert, Victoria Arbiter, told ABC News that any gifts that the Royal Family receives are supposed to be “respectfully returned.” We can see evidence that this is true because Prince William and Kate did not opt for a wedding registry but asked for charitable donations instead.

If it’s likely that Kate Middleton did not have a baby shower for her first child because of royal protocol, then it seems likely that she may not have one for her third child. So, it looks like Life & Style made up a story to capitalize on all of the frenzy around the British royal family because of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s upcoming wedding.