Easter Activities Announced For Walt Disney World: Easter Bunny, Special Parade, Religious Services

If you're going to be in Walt Disney World for Easter weekend, there will be a lot for you to do.

Almost all holidays are celebrated in some form or fashion at Walt Disney World, and it will be no different with Easter this year. There will be plenty of extra things for guests to enjoy when the holiday weekend rolls around, and as a matter of fact, even before that time. Disney has announced the activities for this year, and that includes the Easter parade at Magic Kingdom, religious services, and the arrival of the Easter Bunny.

Guests always enjoy the attractions, character greets, shows, and parades at Walt Disney World, but the holidays bring in even more to do. Come later this year, they’ll be able to head into Magic Kingdom for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party and Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party on select nights.

Easter won’t have nearly the same extravagance, but there will be some additional offerings.

On Friday, the Disney Parks Blog announced there will be some special character greetings for guests to visit. The Easter Bunny and Mrs. Easter Bunny will begin meeting guests in Magic Kingdom starting on Monday, March 19, and they will be there through Sunday, April 1, 2018.

Guests will be able to meet them in the Town Square Courtyard, but there is so much more.

If you’re going to be in Magic Kingdom on March 31 or April 1, you’re in for a special treat with the Easter pre-parade that will run prior to Disney’s Festival of Fantasy Parade. The parade will feature the following characters and special guests.

Mr. and Mrs. Easter Bunny

Daisy Duck

Thumper and Ms. Bunny

White Rabbit

Rabbit from Winnie the Pooh

Clara Cluck

Hippos and Ostriches from Disney’s Fantasia

Dancing Chicks

The Azalea Trails Maids from Mobile, Alabama

For those who want to attend religious services on Easter Sunday, there will be a few options for you. On April 1, Disney’s Contemporary Resort will hold Catholic Masses at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. and a Protestant service at 9:15 a.m., which will all be held in the Fantasia Ballroom.

There will also be a number of unique brunch options available around Walt Disney World. Maria & Enzo’s Ristorante is one of the newest dining locations at Disney Springs, and they have just released their incredible menu for Easter brunch on Sunday, April 1, 2018.

Don’t forget about the return of the Easter Egg-Stravaganza coming to Epcot as well.

Vacations take place throughout the course of an entire year and sometimes, guests happen to be in Walt Disney World on various holidays. For Easter in 2018, Disney is once again bringing extra entertainment for all to enjoy, and there will also be religious services for those who wish to attend them. Most of the fun is taking place at Magic Kingdom with the Easter Bunny, but there will be good times to be had all around WDW.