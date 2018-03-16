‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: A Surprising Character Return Could Shake Up Ciara’s Life

A blast from the past could cause chaos for Ciara Brady.

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that a character from the past is set to return to Salem in the near future, and when he comes back, he may shake up the life of Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal), which seems to be slowing getting better since she returned home from Hong Kong.

According to Soaps, actor Scott Shilstone will return to Days of our Lives in mid-April. The actor previously played two characters on the NBC soap opera. He first appeared in June 2016 as a grown-up version of Bo Brady (Peter Reckell) and Hope Brady’s (Kristian Alfonso) son Zack. Although Zack had died when he was very young, Hope saw him as a grown-up spirit, the age he would have been if he were still alive. The storyline was apart of Bo’s death arc and moved some fans to tears.

Shilstone then appeared back in Salem in March 2017 as Wyatt, a guy that Theo Carver (Kyler Pettis) had found online and set Ciara up with behind her back. Ciara really liked Wyatt as they seemingly had a lot in common. However, when she found out that Theo had set the entire thing up, and that the relationship was all a lie, she quickly ended things with Wyatt. Now, Days of our Lives fans will see Wyatt back in Salem, and it could mean trouble for Ciara.

Wyatt’s storyline has not been revealed. However, Days of our Lives may be bringing him back for any number of reasons. Perhaps Claire will look to get back at Ciara as apart of their feud by dating Wyatt or having him cause trouble between her and Tripp. Ciara could bump into Wyatt and feel a romantic spark again, or the character could be joining DOOL‘s teen scene, which has been lacking as of late.

In the latest #DAYS, Ciara and Tripp grow closer and finally kiss.https://t.co/70zOJaOWU0 pic.twitter.com/ljZUOSNNsC — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) March 14, 2018

No matter why Wyatt is returning to Salem, Days of our Lives fans can expect to see some drama involving him and Ciara after what happened between them in the past. Ciara has been known to hold a grudge, so her behavior towards Wyatt may be chilly or aggressive, and Tripp will likely be involved in the storyline as well.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.