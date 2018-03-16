‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers For Mon., March 19: Steve’s Gift, ‘Gabigail’ Agrees, Kayla Vents, Brady’s Plan

Steve gifts a priceless gift to John, Gabby goes along with Stefan's idea, Kayla vents to Marlena, and Brady schemes to get close to Eve.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for Monday, March 19 reveal Steve “Patch” Johnson (Stephen Nichols) gives John Black (Drake Hogestyn) a priceless gift. Gabby (Marci Miller) goes along with Stefan DiMera’s (Tyler Christopher) idea. Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) vents to Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall). Plus, Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) comes up with a love scheme.

Finding Forgiveness On Days Of Our Lives

DOOL spoilers from the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest reveal that John will receive a priceless gift. It is the gift of forgiveness from Steve. The man known as “Patch” has stated before that John did what he had to do. He also knows that it is because of John that he received an antidote to the poison. However, John is unable to forgive himself, as SheKnows Soaps noted.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Steve will finally get John to accept forgiveness. This is huge since nobody else has been able to succeed. This includes Marlena Evans and Will Horton (Chandler Massey). However, not everyone is willing to forgive and forget.

Kayla’s Anger

Kayla Johnson is still angry about the poisoning scheme. Next week, she will vent about it to Marlena. Even though “Doc” understands Kayla’s anger, John is the man she loves.

Stefan & Gabby

Days Of Our Lives spoilers also tease that “Gabigail” will go along with Stefan’s idea. Expect the two to get ready for a trip to Hong Kong. However, Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) isn’t going to give up on “Chabby” so easily. Expect Gabby and Stefan to run into a few complications.

Brady’s “Brave” Plan

Also, Brady Black is not going to give up on Eve Donovan Kiriakis (Kassie DePaiva) on DOOL. Spoilers reveal that he will use the New Face of Bella contest to his advantage. He will manipulate the event in order to spend time with Eve.

She won’t be happy about this and just wants to focus on Basic Black. However, Brady realizes that he is in love with her. Despite her being devastated by being used, Brady wants to prove his love to her. So, it seems that Brady and Eve, coined “Brave,” might not be over yet.

Days Of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.