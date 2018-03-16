Kim Kardashian Admits To Having A Bizarre Clause In Her Will

Kim Kardashian is setting the record straight on rumors about her and her family.

Kim Kardashian is ELLE Magazine‘s most recent cover girl, and the publication sat down with the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star for a telling interview all about her life, marriage, and home. In addition, Kim also read headlines about herself and her family to revealed what was true and was just plain wrong.

According to Kim Kardashian herself, a recent headline about her having a hair and makeup clause in her will is entirely true. The original headline reads: “Fear not, Kim Kardashian’s hair will always be done, per her will.”

Kim revealed that the news as “absolutely” correct, according to Ok Magazine, confirming that she “made a section” of her will that states she wants her hair, nails, and makeup done until her dying day, even if she can’t communicate that to others around her. “I want to look as good as possible,” she stated.

Many Kim Kardashian fans were not shocked by this news, knowing that the reality TV star is always dressed in the latest fashion, with her ever-changing hairstyles to compliment the look. Of course, Kim didn’t stop there while setting the record straight on all the crazy headlines she’s been reading about herself and her family.

During the interview, Kardashian confirmed that her mother, Kris Jenner, did trademark the word “momager” a decade ago and that her husband, Kanye West, often sends her emails telling her what to wear and what not to wear. Kim elaborated by saying that Kanye often sends her “mood boards” with tons of inspiration about fashion, home decor, and more. She also touched on the rumors that her younger sister, Kylie Jenner, was her surrogate, as fans now know those were untrue, and that called the jokes about her family keeping Kanye West hostage like in the movie Get Out “dumb and stupid.” Kardashian also took offense to a headline that called her mother “chubby” in old modeling snapshots.

One rumor that Kim Kardashian did confirm along with the hair and makeup clause in her will was that she believes her son, Saint, had a high IQ. A headline boasted that Kim believed Saint, 2, was a “genius” because he could spell the word gargantuan. “That’s pretty accurate,” she stated, gushing over her son.