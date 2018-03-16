‘Teen Mom 2’: New Details On Chelsea Houska’s Pregnancy Revealed, Reports ‘Radar Online’

Chelsea Houska is expecting a baby girl with Cole DeBoer later this year.

Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea Houska announced that she was pregnant with her third child, a baby girl, on Thursday night. Of course, fans of the reality TV mom went wild and showered her and her husband, Cole DeBoer, with love and support. However, Chelsea didn’t give many details on her third pregnancy.

According to a March 16 report by Radar Online, new information is being revealed about Chelsea Houska’s pregnancy. It seems that Chelsea is around four months pregnant with her unborn daughter, whom Houska confirmed was due at the “end of summer.” Chelsea also stated that she and Cole found out the gender “early through a blood test.” The Teen Mom 2 star also claims that her baby bump isn’t very prominent, but she promised followers a cute belly photo whenever she finally “popped.”

Meanwhile, the newest member of the DeBoer family is eagerly awaited. In addition to Chelsea Houska revealing that she and husband Cole DeBoer couldn’t be happier about welcoming a little girl, the baby will join older siblings Aubree and Watson. Sources tell the site that Aubree is “really excited” about having another little sister. As many Teen Mom 2 fans know, Aubree has a half-sister named Paislee, whom she shares with father Adam Lind. Aubree and Paislee often get to see one another thanks to the dedication of their mothers, Chelsea and Taylor Halbur, who make sure the two sisters get to spend quality time together.

Meanwhile, Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer are said to be prepping for their new little bundle of joy. The couple has reportedly been shopping for a brand new, more family-friendly vehicle. The pair allegedly settled on a new car that includes a third row to better adapt to their growing family. Some Teen Mom 2 fans may remember that pregnancy rumors swirled around Chelsea and Cole earlier this year after Houska posted a photo of the couple together while wearing a loose-fitting top. When asked if she was pregnant by fans online, Houska revealed that it was “rude” to ask someone something like that.

Chelsea Houska’s pregnancy journey will likely be seen when Teen Mom 2 returns to MTV later this year.